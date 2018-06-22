© The Onion



What's becoming ever clearer is that Democratic Party establishment and its media surrogates are no longer part of 'the Left' as it was once traditionally known.Whether it's egging on increased tensions between the US and Russia, or a violent proxy war and regime change in Syria, (Obama's) war on Yemen, general support for Israel's brutal occupation and repression of the native Palestinians, or their opposition to any constructive peace between the US and North Korea - through their incessant pro-war rhetoric,If they have their way, all of these illegal wars of aggression will carry on, and US will continue its 21st century downward spiral from world leader and once trusted force for mediation on the international scene. The Resistance is hastening America's inevitable demise and making mainstream politics and media a laughing-stock in the process.who somehow managed to tie-in Russia with the recent North Korean talks - another case of someone purporting to be on "the Left" politically, but in actuality is attacking Trump from the (Neoconservative) right. Not only that, but Maddow is also engaging in toxic fake news too.