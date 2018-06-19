Two Russian Buyan-M class missile corvettes armed with Kalibr cruise missiles have entered the Mediterranean. Grad Sviyazhsk and Velikiy Ustyug of the Caspian Fleet departed from the Russian port city of Sevastopol on June 16 and passed the Bosphorus Strait on June 17.The Russian Navy has 9 Buyan-M class missile corvettes in active service. Five more warships are currently under construction.