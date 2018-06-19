Grad Sviyazhsk launched a Kalibr cruise missile

Two Russian Buyan-M class missile corvettes armed with Kalibr cruise missiles have entered the Mediterranean. Grad Sviyazhsk and Velikiy Ustyug of the Caspian Fleet departed from the Russian port city of Sevastopol on June 16 and passed the Bosphorus Strait on June 17.

These missile corvettes will join a Russian naval task group, which operates near Syrian shores. They have already been involved in the anti-terrorist operation in the war-torn country. On October 7, 2015 Grad Sviyazhsk and Velikiy Ustyug launched 26 Kalibr cruise missiles at 11 terrorist targets in Syria.

The Russian Navy has 9 Buyan-M class missile corvettes in active service. Five more warships are currently under construction.