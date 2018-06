© Kevin Hong

In the UK, credit scores are mostly used to determine whether people can get a credit card or loan. ButIt might sound like a futuristic dystopian nightmare but the system is already a reality. Social credit is preventing people from buying airline and train tickets, stopping social gatherings from happening, and blocking people from going on certain dating websites. Meanwhile, those viewed kindly are rewarded with discounted energy bills and similar perks. China's social credit system was launched in 2014 and is supposed to be nationwide by 2020. As well as tracking and rating individuals, it also encompasses businesses and government officials.. Currently, the system is still under development and authorities are trying to centralise local databases.Given the Chinese government's authoritarian nature, some portray the system as a single, all-knowing Orwellian surveillance machine that will ensure every single citizen's strict loyalty to the Communist Party. But for now,. Rogier Creemers, a researcher in the law and governance of China at Leiden University, has described the social credit setup as an "ecosystem" of fragmented initiatives.- something the Chinese state already has many tools for at its disposal -while leaving the Party firmly in charge.Yet social credit isn't limited to the government and for the most part it has been operated by private firms. Ant Financial, the finance arm of e-commerce giant Alibaba, launched a product called Sesame Credit in 2015. It was China's first effective credit scoring system but was also much broader, functioning as a social credit scheme and loyalty programme as well., the line between private social credit schemes and the government is being increasingly blurred. China's supreme court, for example, shares a "blacklist" of people who haven't paid court fines with Sesame Credit, which in turn deducts users' scores until they sort out they pay up.Read the rest of the article at Wired