The point of affirmative action is no longer about helping marginalized individuals, but to socially engineer an outcome that wins points for appearing fair-minded and equitable.

The concept of "diversity" has such a lovely ring to it, conjuring up romantic notions of being forward-thinking and living harmoniously in society. But what if diversity is being used as a way to justify discrimination?On April 4, documents obtained by a group suing Harvard University demonstrated that the university's admissions process has been discriminating against Asian applicants for decades.As discussed in a complaint filed by 64 Asian-American organizations in 2015, affirmative action requires the SAT scores of Asian applicants to be hundreds of points higher than applicants from other ethnic backgrounds.The case echoes discrimination documented by former YouTube recruiter, Arne Wilberg, in a recent lawsuit against its parent company, Google. In the suit, Mr. Wilberg alleges that Google implemented diversity quotas that favoured female, Hispanic or black applicants, and discriminated against white and Asian men. Mr. Wilberg contends he was fired for challenging these illegal practices.This ideology has since permeated the mainstream, and the area of education more specifically, through exercises such as the " white privilege checklist ." (In a video , Buzzfeed conducted a similarly themed "privilege walk").Because Asian-Americans don't fit into the narrative of being oppressed by virtue of one's skin colour (particularly in the realms of education and income ), maintaining the status quo following from this line of reasoning requires additional mental gymnastics.Instead of acknowledging that "white privilege" doesn't exist, those supporting diversity initiatives will use terms such as "underrepresented minorities" to exclude Asians from the equation, thereby preserving the idea that racial minorities require intervention in order to be successful.If universities are concerned with fighting intolerance, the last thing they should want to do is offer preferential treatment to students based on qualities unrelated to merit. In fact,What is racist is placing such an emphasis on immutable characteristics a person had no say in obtaining. As an Asian woman, the way I look has no bearing on the way I think, and to assume otherwise is close-minded and patronizing.