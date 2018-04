© Imgflip

"We really like your president. We hope he will be reelected. I will give you $300,000 U.S. dollars. You can give it to . . . your president and the Democratic Party."

"Mr. Freeh over 65 people have invoked the 5th Amendment or fled the country in the course of the committee's investigation, have you ever experienced so many unavailable witnesses in any matter in which you've prosecuted or in which you've been involved," then-House Oversight and Government Affairs Committee Chairman Dan Burton, R-IN, asked former FBI Director Louis Freeh during the hearing. Burton served in Congress until 2013.



"Actually I have," answered Freeh.



"You have, give me a rundown on that real quick," Burton said.



"I spent about 16 years in organized crime cases in New York City and many people were frequently unavailable," Freeh answered.

If former FBI Director James Comey believes he's the first official to liken a president's actions to that of the mafia, he would be sorely wrong. In Comey's new book he saysand compared the president to a mob boss, according to ABC News , which received an early copy of the book scheduled for release next week.In fact, there was insurmountable evidence that came to light in the final weeks of Clinton's 1996 campaign involvingthat plagued Clinton's election and involved an FBI investigation, as well as Congressional hearings. The Los Angeles Times was the first to break the story involving a Chinese fundraising scandal and the DNC finance vice chairman John Huang. Huang, who was a former Commerce Department official, was a fundraiser who was suspected of getting loads of cash for the Clinton campaign. After the story broke, Congress began its own investigation into the matter.on the Clinton scandal found "strong circumstantial evidence" thatIn the end, the Democratic National Committee was required toin illegal or improper donations from foreign nationals, according to Congress.According to the investigation, Johnny Chung, who worked for an Asian billionaire confessed that at least $35,000 of his donations to the Clinton campaign and the DNC had come fromas reported. In fact, he wasand Chung said had arranged to meet three times withChung stated in his testimony that Chinese Gen. Shengde had told him:But let's get back to Comey's claims that Trump operates like a mafia boss. According to experts from Comey's book and interviews with the former director he compares his experience with Trump to that of the actions of a mob boss. Those apparently are his feelings regarding the few meetings and phone calls he had with the president.But the investigations into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign with Russia have not delivered.and witnesses, for the most part, have been cooperating with Congress and Robert Mueller's Office of Special Counsel.It wasn't so with the Clinton investigation.during a 1997 hearing on the matter.In fact, by the time the congressional hearings had concludedconnected to the Clinton campaignto avoid answering questions.As of yet,involving the FBI's handling of the Trump campaign and investigations involving the alleged collusion between Trump's campaign and Russia.Congressional investigators said.Below is the transcript of the above clip of the hearing between Burton and Freeh. Burton, who was investigating the Clinton's since the information on the foreign campaign donations was revealed, accused the Clinton's of leaking information on his personal life in retaliation for the investigation, according to reports By the time the hearings ended roughly 120 witnesses avoided answering questions. It certainly makes one wonder.