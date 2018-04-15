Comment: If women can identify as men, can't white people identify as POC?
"POC" stands for "person of color." The event will take place at Scripps College's Sallie Tiernan Field House pool, according to The Claremont Independent.
A Facebook announcement of the event lists the party as being hosted by Café Con Leche, a student group identified in the post as "the badass Latinx at Scripps."
"Bring your chanclas and the homies over to our nice ass resort pool, LET'S TAKE UP SPACE," the announcement reads, advertising the event as "a safe space for...students that identify as POC to come together and build community."
"Enjoy some yummy snacks, tunes that slappp, and the company of other POC," the listing reads.
The announcement also advises attendees to anticipate "an anonymous Google form to notify us of people we should keep out <for the safety and comfort of all>!"
An anonymous student told The Independent that the party is meant to "promote inclusivity and congeniality between ethnic minorities."
Comment: Inclusivity and congeniality are only good when they exclude white people, apparently.
"Most POCs at any of the Claremont Colleges (which are historically PWIs (Predominantly White Institutions)) interact and enjoy interacting with people of all races (obviously including white people), but sometimes it's nice to have a time to be with people who identify in the same or similar way that you do," the student said.
Comment: Thank God there are people who don't identify with their race and who treat people as genuine individuals. If the world were full of biology-obsessed idiots like these students, life would be more of a living hell than it already is. Small victory, we suppose.
Read The Independent's report here.