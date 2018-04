Sergei and Yulia Skripal are attacked with a nerve agent in SalisburyBoris Johnson blames Russia and calls Russia "a malign force"Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman of Saudi Arabia arrives in London for an official visitValeri Gerasimov, Russian Chief of General Staff, states that Russia has intelligence a fake chemical attack is planned against civilians in Syria as a pretext for US bombing of Damascus, and that Russia will respond militarily.Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman of Saudi Arabia arrives in Washington for an official visitCrown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman of Saudi Arabia arrives in Paris for an official visitSaudi funded jihadist groups Jaysh al Islam and Tahrir al-Sham and UK funded jihadist "rescue group" The White Helmets claim a chemical weapons attack occurred in their enclave of Douma the previous day - just before its agreed handover to the Syrian army - and blame the Syrian government.Saudi Arabia pledges support for attack on SyriaUS/UK/French attack on Syria begins.I have always denied the UK's claim that only Russia had a motive to attack the Skripals. To denigrate Russia internationally by a false flag attack pinning the blame on Russia, always seemed to me more likely than for the Russians to do that to themselves. And from the start I pointed to the conflict in Syria as a likely motive.Any of them could have attacked the Skripals.Today, Theresa May is claiming -astonishingly - that the UK attack on Syria is. I don't think the motive for a Skripal false flag could be more starkly demonstrated.We do not yet know how many children and other civilians have died so far in what the media always pretend are magically "pinpoint" attacks on Syria. Denying the "collateral damage" is part of the neo-con playbook. The danger is that they will not stop but continue to push, testing how far they can go in weakening Syrian government forces to promote their jihadist allies on the ground, before they spark a real Russian reaction. That way madness lies.It is also worth noting that the most ardent supporters of this military action,The self-described "centrists" are actually the unhinged extremists in today's politics.This attack on Syria is, beyond doubt, a huge success for the machinations of Mohammed Bin Salman. Please do read my post of 8 March which sets out the background to his agenda, and I believe is essential to why we find our nations in military action again today. Despite the fact the vast majority of the people do not want this.