The chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence says that contempt proceedings and possible impeachment are on the table for FBI Director Christopher Wray and Deputy Attorney General Rod RosensteinCalifornia Rep. Devin Nunes told Fox News' Laura Ingraham Monday.Republicans on the Intelligence Committee and other congressional panels have battled for months with Wray and Rosenstein over the Russia documents.Nunes, a Republican, sent a letter to Wray and Rosenstein on April 4 demanding the document, known as an Electronic Communication (EC).Nunes also pressed the FBI and DOJ toHe gave the agencies until Wednesday to produce the documents or face legal action. Nunes initially sought the documents in an Aug. 24 subpoena.Wray announced in March that he is doubling the number of FBI staff working to release the documents. Attorney General Jeff Sessions appointed John Lausch, the U.S. attorney for the northern district of Illinois, to oversee and speed up the document production.Nunes said Monday that he is confident that the documents will be eventually be provided to his committee. "We're not messing around here. They're going to give these documents," said Nunes.he added.