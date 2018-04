In loco parentis - selectively enforced

Today's college students are "situationally confused." They have no room in their schedules for "intellectual curiosity."And their sexual promiscuity is practically the only part of their lives that their colleges refuse to police.Two veteran academics who have diagnosed different plagues in modern higher education have little optimism for young people entering college for the foreseeable future, judging by their presentations to a conference this past weekend at Franciscan University of Steubenville, a conservative Catholic institution.In fact, higher education has become "profoundly unintellectual" and student life has become about "accumulating gold stars," said Deresiewicz, who publicly disavowed Ivy League education several years after leaving Yale.Deresiewicz explained that most students now engross themselves so much into learning the structural parts of their classes that they "don't have time for intellectual curiosity."Students "can't think for themselves because they don't have time," he said.He began assigning A-minus grades to students whose papers simply checked all the necessary boxes for an A but didn't add any real insight, while working with those students to help them find their own intellectual voice."You might as well go to Wall Street and make a lot of money if you have nothing better to do," he quipped.Deresiewicz said there are "a large number of mentally smart, [but] situationally confused graduates," too many of whom sign up for Teach for America because they see it as a next step after graduation. There's nothing wrong with the nonprofit's work, he clarified, but students use it as a crutch because they have no idea what they are actually going to do with their lives.The former professor, who taught at Columbia and Yale before becoming a full-time writer in 2008 , said "young people aren't trained to pay attention to the things they feel connected to." He said most of the students he had taught at Yale came there with a "passion for success" but no other particular goals.Vigen Guroian, professor of religious studies in Orthodox Christianity at the University of Virginia, focused on the implications of "sexual libertinism" on college campuses in his talk.His Christianity Today article "Dorm Brothel" launched a wave of attention for the professor, then teaching at Loyola College in Maryland. Readers flooded Guroian's inbox with stories of their experiences with the collegiate sexual free-for-all.Guroian said he wasn't trying to shame Loyola into changing its policies on sexual activity by writing the article. He simply wanted to lament the destruction of courtship and marriage that those widespread sexual behaviors were causing.But rules were definitely on Guroian's mind. He talked about his own experience living at a fraternity house as a UVA undergraduate, and the role that an institution has in policing its students' behavior: "Whoever tells you that colleges aren't practicing 'in loco parentis' is lying to you."Historically, college has been where people often find their spouse, but "dating has taken a back seat," Guroian said.While much of Guroian's talk was an indictment of student promiscuity and how "college is a parent-funded motel party," the UVA professor made a startling claim about the debunked Rolling Stone article "A Rape on Campus."Guroian said the university preemptively hired psychologists and lawyers to defend itself from precisely the sort of allegations that would later form the basis of that story - that UVA turned a blind eye to a brutal gang rape in a fraternity house.Guroian also lamented the end of single-sex colleges as a "great tragedy," claiming that many problems seen today would not exist if even just dormitories were single-sex. When he was a student in the 1970s, "no one thought unisex dorms was possible."He believes colleges are "unreformable," and that any attempt at reining in the problem of sexual libertinism will only cause more problems. Guroian said he's "dreading the idea" of his grandchildren reaching college age.