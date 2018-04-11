Health & Wellness
Skin infestation delusions may not be so rare after all
Aimee Cunningham
Science News
Mon, 09 Apr 2018 14:50 UTC
Science News
Mon, 09 Apr 2018 14:50 UTC
de-LU-zhen-al in-fes-TAY-shun n.
A deep conviction that one's skin is contaminated with insects or other objects despite a lack of medical evidence.
She was certain her skin was infested: Insects were jumping off; fibers were poking out. Fearful her condition could spread to others, the 50-year-old patient told doctors at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., that she was avoiding contact with her children and friends.
The patient had delusional infestation, explains Mayo Clinic dermatologist Mark Davis. Sufferers have an unshaking belief that pathogens or inanimate objects pollute their skin despite no medical evidence. Davis and colleagues report online April 4 in JAMA Dermatology that the disorder is not as rare as previously assumed.
In the first population-based study of the disorder's prevalence, the researchers identified 35 cases from 1976 to 2010 reported in Minnesota's Olmsted County. Based on the findings, the authors estimate 27 out of every 100,000 people in the United States have delusional infestation. Due to the county's lack of diversity - the population of about 150,000 is predominantly white - the researchers used only the nationwide white population to estimate prevalence, so the result may not be representative of other populations.
Delusional infestation has been recognized for decades, albeit under different names. Patients insist they've been overtaken with creatures, such as insects, worms or parasites, or inanimate materials like fibers - or both.
"It's like aliens have infested their skin," Davis says. Some present bagged samples of the claimed culprits, which turn out to be such debris as sand, dander or, as in the case of the 50-year-old woman, bits of skin and scabs. When lab tests confirm no infestation, patients often seek another opinion rather than accept the findings. Some attempt risky self-treatments, such as bathing in kerosene or bleach, or tweezing or cutting the skin.
Schizophrenia, dementia or other psychiatric illnesses can trigger delusional infestation. So can such drugs as amphetamines or cocaine. But when no other illness is involved, patients often reject the notion that the issue is psychiatric and tend to refuse the antipsychotic medications that can help, Davis says.
As for the 50-year-old patient, upset with the doctors' diagnosis, she no longer comes to the Mayo Clinic.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Second magnetic field surrounding Earth discovered
- France unveils world's first 3D-printed house
- House Speaker Paul Ryan will not seek re-election in 2018
- Well-rounded education? University sex week to feature strap-on anal sex workshop
- Veteran academics: Higher education has become 'profoundly unintellectual' and students 'can't think for themselves'
- Arch hypocrisy: War hawk Haley uses child victims as a tool against Russia - after US calls civilian casualties a 'fact of life'
- Hilarious: Heather Nauert says US govt "just not sure" what kind of chemical was used in Douma, but they're sure Assad did it
- Skripal poisoning serves as a red herring: Who is protecting whom?
- Putin's likely new Cabinet full of ministers prepared to fight a war on all fronts - with Medvedev on the outs
- Another ghastly performance! White Helmets again found 'treating' alleged chemical attack victims without protective gear
- Investigators from European Commission raid Rupert Murdoch's Fox HQ in London
- Lawsuit alleges late Saudi prince owed $110k for private porn shoots
- Israel using 'strange gases' against protesters - war crimes monitor
- Zuckerberg reveals his thinking at Congressional hearing - leaves notes on table in open view of photographers
- Report: Cambridge Analytica pitched 'psychological profiling' services to multiple US campaigns
- Human finger fossil found in Saudi Arabia suggests people expanded into Asia via Arabia at least 86K years ago
- 3 people dead and over 100 sickened from smoking synthetic pot laced with rat poison
- Arrogant and foolish Trump asks Russia to roll over - it won't
- Cop who beat 13 y.o. old girl turned in by his supervisor
- BBC journo deletes tweet doubting 'staged' scenes in Syria: Twittersphere calls him on it
- House Speaker Paul Ryan will not seek re-election in 2018
- Arch hypocrisy: War hawk Haley uses child victims as a tool against Russia - after US calls civilian casualties a 'fact of life'
- Hilarious: Heather Nauert says US govt "just not sure" what kind of chemical was used in Douma, but they're sure Assad did it
- Putin's likely new Cabinet full of ministers prepared to fight a war on all fronts - with Medvedev on the outs
- Israel using 'strange gases' against protesters - war crimes monitor
- Arrogant and foolish Trump asks Russia to roll over - it won't
- Trump threatens Russia: Get ready, 'nice, new and smart' missiles will be coming to Syria
- Israel threatens to wipe Assad regime from the map if Iran attacks Israel from Syrian territory
- Russia will shoot down any missiles fired at Syria and strike launch sites, says Moscow envoy to Lebanon
- There was no congressional hearing when Obama harvested 190 million Facebook users data to win in 2012
- 'Are you embarrassed?' Tony Blair confronted by Sky News with damage his premiership did to UK's integrity (VIDEO)
- Saudi Arabia could take part in military response in Syria, says crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman
- According to the Times, Theresa May hesitates to join Trump's attack on Syria - wants more evidence
- South Front Syrian war report: Instigators of global war (VIDEO)
- "Crucial crossroads": Beijing warns West against attack on Syria
- Russian stocks claw back losses after Monday's dive - Oligarchs lose billions but Central bank confident after market correction
- Duma defense chief: Russia may respond with military force to US strikes on Syrian forces
- No "United States of Europe": Hungary's Orban vows to strengthen sovereignty and immigration policies
- US deploys Truman Carrier Strike Group accompanied by 7 warships with cruise missiles to Mediterranean
- Trump heard his master's voice, and like a good dog he's going to war - or will he?
- Well-rounded education? University sex week to feature strap-on anal sex workshop
- Veteran academics: Higher education has become 'profoundly unintellectual' and students 'can't think for themselves'
- Skripal poisoning serves as a red herring: Who is protecting whom?
- Another ghastly performance! White Helmets again found 'treating' alleged chemical attack victims without protective gear
- Investigators from European Commission raid Rupert Murdoch's Fox HQ in London
- Lawsuit alleges late Saudi prince owed $110k for private porn shoots
- Zuckerberg reveals his thinking at Congressional hearing - leaves notes on table in open view of photographers
- Report: Cambridge Analytica pitched 'psychological profiling' services to multiple US campaigns
- 3 people dead and over 100 sickened from smoking synthetic pot laced with rat poison
- Cop who beat 13 y.o. old girl turned in by his supervisor
- BBC journo deletes tweet doubting 'staged' scenes in Syria: Twittersphere calls him on it
- Over 250 dead in plane crash outside Algiers - Worst air crash in Algerian history
- Syrian Army finds White Helmets film set for propaganda videos in Eastern Ghouta
- Oops! Israel examining ways to expel Dublin Lord Mayor who is visiting Ramallah after bureaucratic screw-up on ban
- Retired Turkish general: 95% of Turkish people are against alliance with NATO
- 'Um, uh, no': Zuckerberg uncomfortable sharing his personal data with US lawmakers
- Trump laments that relations between US and Russia are at their worst...and the Twitterverse responds
- Hackers hit YouTube; most popular videos disappear
- Over 250 people killed in Algerian military plane crash
- Twitter users blast NATO mouthpiece Eliot Higgins for refusing to debate MIT physicist on chemical weapons use in Syria
- Human finger fossil found in Saudi Arabia suggests people expanded into Asia via Arabia at least 86K years ago
- 'Unprecedented' 7,000 year old Native American burial site discovered off Florida's Gulf Coast (VIDEO)
- Did cometary catastrophes cause the Justinian Plague and end the Roman Empire?
- 4,000-year-old mutilated mummy solves century-old mystery
- 4,000 photos, 4 social networks, 1 family: #Romanovs100 kicks off with release of its first stories
- Greco-Roman temple unearthed in remote Egyptian oasis
- March 1952: U.S. dropped plague-infected fleas on North Korea
- The rape of Russia: The CIA's Yeltsin coup d'état
- 3,000 year old drawing of god found in Sinai could undermine our entire idea of Judaism
- Scientists are starting to care about cultures that talk to whales. Why?
- DNA from unknown ancestor lingers in Africa's Yoruba tribe
- The American Mission and the 'Evil Empire': The Crusade for a 'Free Russia' since 1881
- Archaeologists discover 50 new Nasca lines and dozens of other enigmatic geoglyphs using high definition drone cameras
- Flashback: Secret report reveals how the Nazis planned a Fourth Reich
- The story behind Moscow's nuclear missile shield
- Could Vietnam have been a holocaust for Zion?
- Flashback: 1967 war: How Israel came to occupy and oppress the whole of Palestine
- World's largest dinosaur unearthed in Scotland
- The Medieval warm period and how grapes grew where polar bears now roam
- How the US Navy poisoned San Franciscans in 1950 chemical weapons experiment, killing one
- Second magnetic field surrounding Earth discovered
- France unveils world's first 3D-printed house
- Proxima Centauri roasts an exoplanet with a solar flare
- X chromosomes do more than determine sex
- Ichthyosaur: Paleontologists discover gigantic marine reptile
- Carolina Reaper, world's hottest pepper, sends man to the ER with 'thunderclap headaches'
- Astronomers can't explain 72 stellar explosions
- Supernovae and a new storm on Saturn
- Always on, always listening: Amazon unveils 'voice sniffer' AI system in new patent to analyze ALL audio
- Transcranial direct current stimulation devices: How brain stimulation can boost memory if paired with learning
- Scientists have found bowhead whales mating songs are as complex as jazz music
- A surprising meteorite discovery points to early solar system chaos
- Massive hole in Sun's atmosphere, magnetic storms possible - NASA
- The mission to decode the DNA of all life on Earth
- South Korean University may start a killer-robot apocalypse
- Elon Musk states that developments in AI likely to make an 'immortal dictator'
- Ancient cold front sweeping 'relentlessly' across Perseus galaxy cluster
- Brain scans reveal psychopathic brains are wired to go after rewards no matter the cost
- Mississippi floods are the biggest in 500 years - and human intervention may be partly to blame
- Scientists discover a dozen new black holes at centre of Milky Way
- UK's butterflies have one of their worst years on record following gloomy wet summer in 2017
- Baby boy mauled to death by family dog in Bad Koenig, Germany
- Early full-on winter storm slams New Zealand with up to 19 inches of snow in 24 hours reported
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Crop destroying blizzard for North America and more planting delays on the way
- It was the sun all along: Bulgarians say it wasn't carbon dioxide that was responsible for the Modern Warm Period
- Significant increases in Antarctic snowfall helps to prevent sea level rise
- Enormous sinkhole swallows an SUV whole in car park in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
- 'Very unusual': April snowfall surprises South Island, New Zealand
- About 50 black kites die mysteriously in 24 hours in Bengal, India
- How do you plant crops in this? The weather situation in southern Alberta, Canada
- Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Chile, no damage reported
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Volcanic dust devils, farmland snows and yellow peaks again in Europe
- The winter that wouldn't quit: Cold continues, sets records in US
- Yosemite National Park floods due to California deluge with 6 inches of rain in 2 days
- American bittern turns up at nature reserve in Suffolk, UK
- Tennis ball-sized hail smashes windows and damages roofs as huge storm downs trees in northern Texas
- Spring weather in Scotland set to be coldest for 39 years as more snow expected to hit
- Dozens of geese fall from the sky into Idaho Falls parking lot during severe hailstorm
- Lightning bolt kills woman, injures 4 others in White Springs, Florida
- Is the Pacific Ring of Fire becoming more active?
- Bright meteor fireball with sonic boom reported over Central Europe, meteorites possible
- Bright meteor fireball spotted over southern Spain
- Sonic boom, flash of light caught on home security camera in Cleveland, Ohio
- Sky-watcher videotapes big, bright and loud meteor fireball in NE Alberta, Canada
- Mysterious light, loud boom startles residents in San Jose, California
- Dash cam captures meteor fireball's flight across Colorado sky
- White ball with green halo over France
- Fragmenting meteor fireball observed over Tucumán, Argentina (VIDEOS)
- Meteor fireball reported in the sky over Western Washington (VIDEOS) - UPDATE
- Bolide? Mysterious loud boom shakes Oklahoma, locals report green and orange flashes
- Spectacular meteor fireball spotted over New Zealand
- Dazzling meteor fireball turns night into day over Russian Urals (VIDEOS)
- Meteor fireball flashes across the sky of Newcastle, Australia (VIDEO)
- Fast moving meteor fireball captured on dashcam over Russian city
- Loud, house-shaking boom rattles Mifflinburg, Pennsylvania
- Meteor fireball reported over Wisconsin, US
- Fireball amazes onlookers as it streaks across the skies of Chile (VIDEO)
- Bolide streaks over Côte-d'Or, France
- Meteor fireball filmed over Ekaterinburg, Russia
- Mysterious boom shakes homes in Oconee County, South Carolina
- Good news: Latest research suggests our brains keep making new neurons well into old age
- Skin infestation delusions may not be so rare after all
- Hyaluronic acid: A crucial fluid for joint, skin and eye health
- Factory farms: Breeding grounds for antibiotic-resistant superbugs
- An invisible form of oppression: Our food system
- New study reproduces government findings — Cellphones strongly linked to cancer
- SOTT Focus: Can Chronic Gut Dysbiosis And Bacterial Overgrowth be Protective in Some Cases?
- Statins and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) - More reasons to avoid them
- Severe bleeding caused by synthetic weed outbreak has spread beyond Illinois
- Psychiatric meds withdrawal: Many people trying to quit antidepressants discover they can't
- New research shows meditation and relaxation training can reduce hypertension potentially better than pharmaceuticals
- Want more energy? Detoxing from heavy metals can help end exhaustion and chronic fatigue
- Support your adrenals with these powerful adaptogens
- A brief history of the peanut allergy epidemic
- Glyphosate herbicide linked to shorter pregnancies
- Berberine: A powerful remedy - may ease symptoms of anxiety and depression
- New therapeutic opportunities from an ancient herb: A detailed list of the benefits of CBD oil
- Lauren Slater: The frustrating inadequacy of antidepressants
- Xenoestrogens - What are they?
- A Common Vitamin Deficiency Linked to Depression in Women
- Emotional biases and avoiding the pitfalls of America's Dunning-Kruger epidemic
- Phone snubbing: How to alienate friends and ruin relationships
- Strengthening your moral compass in the midst of a disintegrating society
- The idea that we each have a 'learning style' is bogus
- According to science, reading books should be your priority
- Free-range children? Unstructured play is critical for kids & their brain development
- People who are depressed have difficulty appreciating or recalling positive experiences
- Can DNA be reprogrammed with words?
- Three visualization exercises that are more vivid than meditation
- Why most psychology research is BS, and what you need to do to optimize your life
- People with high IQ are better at cooperating with others
- Seeing what's unseen about yourself and how to conquer self awareness blind spots
- What's really going on when we die?
- Why it's right and necessary to let boys be boys
- In search of utopia for lobsters
- A wise Easter message: How to face suffering
- 'Rise in possessions' leads Vatican to hold exorcist training course
- What happens when social psychologists cry wolf
- The happiest teenagers only use digital media less than an hour a day
- The symbiotic relationship of ideological possession with its host
- Astronauts including Buzz Aldrin pass lie detector test over UFO sightings
- Argentinian pilot films close encounter with UFO's passing dangerously close to his private plane
- Independent witnesses report silent ghost plane over Ripley, UK which 'turned the sky dark'
- Pilots in separate aircraft report seeing a UFO over Arizona
- Video emerges of UFOs speeding past rescue helicopter
- The skeletal remains of giants found all over the world
- Aborted fetus or mystery Alien?
- UFO 'laser battle' captured on video above Area 51
- People come forward to report coded voicemail message on their phones warning that 'they are not human'
- Kaikōura, New Zealand UFO sighting still flummoxing locals 40 years later
- Best of the Web: Washington Post: The military keeps encountering UFOs but the Pentagon doesn't care
- Hmmm... Pentagon releases ANOTHER video of its jets chasing UFO
- Triangular UFO videoed flying low in the night sky could be the 'best evidence ever' for alien life
- Exorcists go online as Vatican faces mounting demand
- Mothman-like entity seen near truck stop on Illinois/Wisconsin border
- More time travelers with revelations, future warnings and photos
- Polish family terrorized by a poltergeist
- Worlds unknown: Tales of mysterious underground civilizations
- From the black depths, bizarre cases of underground monsters
- Vatican reportedly sets up new exorcism course amid soaring claims of demonic possession
- Traces of ministry-grade swerve agent "Govichock" in Boris Johnson's statements discovered by experts
- Hot springs lower stress in Japan's bathing monkeys
- Invasion of the time travelers
- 'Get over it' says Netanyahu after the most recent killing of Palestinians
- Story about an office lunch thief told in Tweets
- Here we go again....Passage in the Bible predicts the world will end in 2018!
- Smoking elephant captured on camera lighting up jungle cigarette
- '#HimToo': Jesus Christ was a victim of sexual abuse when he was stripped to be crucified - university academic
- "Respect my privacy" pleads Zuckerberg
- Object of affection: Meet the people 'married' to bizarre things
- Stephen Carter's 12 sci-fi rules for life
- Whatever goes wrong, you can always blame a Russian!
- Putin accused of interfering in Russian elections!
- RT throws down the gauntlet: 'You want Russian trolls? We'll give you Russian trolls' (VIDEO)
- Harvard to offer four-year degree In Feeling Oppressed
- White House running out of cardboard boxes says spokesperson
- Achilles the deaf Hermitage cat to reprise role as 'animal psychic' for FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia
- Church of Scientology and Catholic Church announce merger
- Seems legit! Man 'from the future' holds interview with himself after bumping into his younger version (VIDEO)
- Justin Trudeau's trip to India in 3 minutes
Fake News Flashback: April 4th, 2017
Quote of the Day
Comrade Wolf knows who to eat, and he eats without listening to anyone.
- Vladimir Putin
Recent Comments
Trump is dumped red out
This chemical incidenr could be a realustic movie, fabricated by external players to illustrate how easy it is to find an excuse to bring the...
The US blows away more than that weekly, of innocent civilians. No one seems to care about those people. Why is Syria such a big deal? Not people,...
Wait a minute? "Are the OPCW inspectors aware that smart missiles are about to destroy all evidence of the chemical weapons use on the ground? Or...
May doesn't want to risk losing the few operational vessels the UK has. Should there be a strike against Syria there will be a response. As I...
Comment: Is the reason that these delusional infestations are more common than previously thought be because they aren't 'delusions' in the strict sense of the word? Case in point, Morgellon's: GM Files: Horrifying New Disease Contains Identical Material to GM "Food". The lack of concrete answers does not automatically mean that an infestation is a delusion.