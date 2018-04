© Twitter

the thing which would provoke the wrath of the US war machine, just as Trump was seeking a withdrawal from Syria and just as Assad was approaching victory in Douma.

The western propaganda machine is endlessly impressive. People are so pervasively brainwashed by mass media psyops that they now find it easier to believe that Bashar al-Assad and Vladimir Putin are deliberately killing civilians with poisonous gas for no reason whatsoever than to believe that the same empire which deceived us into Iraq is deceiving us into Iraq's next-door neighbor Syria.Details are sketchy and unconfirmed, but the early narrative being promulgated is clear."If 30+ died in the CW attack in Douma, then it would be the most fatalities in a chemical attack in Syria since Khan Sheikhoun just over a year ago," said the Atlantic Council's Eliot Higgins of the attack. "This could be another major moment in the conflict, something depressingly dependent on whether or not Fox and Friends covers it.""Much attention was paid to #Trump's desire to withdraw troops from #Syria, but tonight's CW attack in #Douma relates to an *entirely* different area of U.S. policy," tweeted Lister.So to be clear, we're being asked by these people to believe that Bashar al-Assad launched a "mass casualty chemical attack",We are being asked to ignore the fact that the area is crawling with actual, literal terrorists, to ignore the western empire's extensive history of using lies propaganda and false flags to manufacture support for military aggression, to ignore the extremely suspicious western funding and terrorist ties of the White Helmets who are circulating these photos and information , and to ignore the fact that Syria has been a target of imperialist regime change for many years . We are being asked to ignore all that and believe instead that Assad spontaneously began acting against his own self-interest so that he could kill children for no discernible reason.It says so much about the power of western media psyops that this has a strong chance of being believed.Since a major chemical weapons attack in southern Syria appears to be what we are seeing, this could mean one of two things: either the Russians and Syrians just really, really wanted to kill some babies and planted a preemptive narrative to blame the US for it, or there was indeed a false flag planned and carried out by terrorist forces in some degree of coordination with the US government.This is still early on, and it remains to be seen where this is headed, but I wanted to sound the alarm now for all the clear-eyed rebels out thereThe western empire has been trying to get its talons into Iraq's next-door neighbor for a long time now, and it appears to have set up the most sophisticated psyops campaign in modern history to advance that agenda.In my opinion, the US and its allies preference chemical weapons false flags because there's not much else they can accuse a disobedient government of doing that they themselves don't do constantly. They can't accuse Assad of simply using conventional munitions to kill civilians, because the US kills civilians with conventional munitions every day. It's got to be a reviled and internationally banned weapon that makes for gruesome photographs to plaster on screens throughout the world.No changes whatsoever were made to prevent such a great evil from being inflicted upon our world again. This is because the western empire never had any intention of changing, and has every intention of repeating those same evils in any way it can.When a known compulsive liar asks you to place your faith in him on a very important matter, you tell him to piss off.Stay skeptical.