Ancient Egyptian texts don't mention any local sources, but an older view, derived from the presence of gold in silver objects, plus the high silver content of Egyptian gold and electrum, holds that silver was derived from local sources.An alternative view is that silver was imported to Egypt, possibly via Byblos on the Lebanese coast, owing to many silver objects found in Byblos tombs from the late fourth millennium.The tomb of queen Hetepheres I was discovered at Giza in 1925 by the Harvard University-Museum of Fine Arts joint expedition.Made of a metal rare to Egypt, her bracelets were found surrounded by the remains of a wooden box covered with gold sheeting, bearing the hieroglyphic inscription 'Box containing deben-rings.'Twenty deben-rings or bracelets were originally interred, one set of ten for each limb, originally packed inside the box.The thin metal worked into a crescent shape and the use of turquoise, lapis lazuli and carnelian inlay, stylistically mark the bracelets as made in Egypt and not elsewhere.Each ring is of diminishing size, made from a thin metal sheet formed around a convex core, creating a hollow cavity on the undersideDepressions impressed into the exterior received stone inlays forming the shape of butterflies., rendered using small pieces of turquoise, carnelian and lapis lazuli, with each butterfly separated by a circular piece of carnelian."The origin of silver used for artifacts during the third millennium has remained a mystery until now," said Dr. Karin Sowada, an archaeologist at Macquarie University."The new finding demonstrates, for the first time, the potential geographical extent of trade networks used by the Egyptian state during the early Old Kingdom at the height of the Pyramid-building age."Dr. Sowada and colleagues found that queen Hetepheres' bracelets consist of silver with trace copper, gold, lead and other elements.The minerals are silver, silver chloride and a possible trace of copper chloride.Surprisingly,The silver wasThe analysis also revealed the methods of early Egyptian silver working for the first time."Samples were analysed from the collection in the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, and the scanning electron microscope images show that the bracelets were made by hammering cold-worked metal with frequent annealing to prevent breakage," said Professor Damian Gore, an archaeologist at Macquarie University."The braceletsduring manufacture.""The rarity of these objects is threefold: surviving royal burial deposits from this period are rare;; and Egypt lacks substantive silver ore deposits," Dr. Sowada said.The findings were published in the Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports.