KHGI (ABC)/Nebraska - Pappas Telecasting Companies, later acquired by Sinclair Broadcast Group May 2016

KSNW (NBC)/Kansas - LIN TV Corporation, LIN TV Corp. later merged with Media General Dec 2014, Media General later acquired by Nexstar Media Group Jan 2017

WDSU (NBC)/Louisiana - Hearst Television (parent company: Hearst Communications)

KTRK (ABC)/Houston - Disney-ABC Television Group (parent company: The Walt Disney Company)

KBTV (FOX)/SE Texas - Sinclair Broadcast Group

KTHV (CBS)/Arkansas - Tegna, Inc.

KHQA (CBS/ABC)/Tri-state Missouri, Illinois, Iowa - Sinclair Broadcast Group

KTTC (NBC)/SE Minnesota, NE Iowa - Quincy Media

KBOI (CBS)/Idaho - Sinclair Broadcast Group

KCEN (NBC)/Central TX - London Broadcasting Company (owned by Global), later acquired by Tegna, Inc. Jul 2014

WFFT (FOX)/Indiana - Nexstar Media Group, later acquired by Heartland Media Jan 2017

WDHN (ABC)/SE Alabama - Nexstar Media Group

WWAY(ABC/CBS/CW)/North Carolina - Morris Multimedia

KATV (ABC)/Arkansas - Sinclair Broadcast Group

KBSI (FOX)/SE Missouri, W Kentucky, S Illinois - Sinclair Broadcast Group

WMBF (NBC)/South Carolina - Raycom Media

WAVE (NBC)/Kentucky - Raycom Media

1s - Robby Mook (Campaign Manager for Hillary 2016)

16s - Kristina Schake (Deputy Comm. Director, Hillary for America)

24s - unknown

28s - Joe Johns - CNN American Senior Washington Correspondent

32s - Dan Merica - CNN Politics Producer

39s - Jennifer Granholm - former MI governor (D)

40s - Kristen Welker - NBC Whitehouse Correspondent

45s - Sanjay Gupta - CNN Chief Medical Correspondent

53s - Joe Johns (again) - CNN

58s - Rep. Carolyn Maloney - NY Congresswoman

1:04 - unknown

1:07 - Tim Kaine - Dem VP Candidate 2016

How are TV stations owned by Nexstar Media, Hearst Television, Walt Disney, Tegna, Quincy Media, LIN TV, and Sinclair Broadcast Group

all

reading from the

same

script?

Earlier this week, a video made by Deadspin made the rounds of social media depicting local newscasters reciting clearly scripted lines warning of the dissemination of fake news on social media The irony was almost too much to stomach as the screen was filled with newscasters announcing in chilling unison : "This is extremely dangerous to our democracy." The original post by Deadspin on Facebook was captioned with an eerie but nonpartisan warning: "Here's what happens when one corporation owns all the TV stations."A number of mainstream media outlets have jumped on the bandwagon with utter condemnation of the company, citing Sinclair as an example of how the Trump administration's relationship with the corporation has resulted in this nightmare scenario. The story goes that Trump's cronies in conservative media are now ordering "must air" segments accusing mainstream media of being "fake news" just as he has accused them many times.The not-so-subtle implication is that Sinclair has crossed a line that no other media outlet dare cross and that by denouncing Sinclair they indicate that the problem lies primarily within the company. The long-running tropes of Trump as Putin-puppet, despot, and demagogue only reinforce this idea that an Orwellian world has manifested via Trump's administration.Luckily, Conan O'Brien has been cracking jokes about scripted newscasters for some time, leaving us with a slew of videos demonstrating that the Sinclair newscasters are hardly the first to be caught red-handed. In a Valentine's Day compilation using footage from 2014 and earlier, the local news stations have been identified as belonging to a myriad of bigger media companies.Below is the list of stations and the companies who owned them in 2014. We've included the current owners as well:Another compilation gifted by O'Brien in December of 2013 focuses on Christmas with the same disturbing recitation of lines by various newscasters in several different states. Again,Neither of these compilations contain a promo nearly as Big Brother-esque as the one in the Sinclair video released by Deadspin, but they indicate a similar process taking place for trivial topics like Christmas and Valentine's Day. The most important take-home point here when looking at the number of companies heading these stations is that this is a practice that extends well beyond Sinclair.But the most unnerving part is how difficult is to tell the difference between correspondent, politician, and spokesperson. The context of the message to "power through" may be lost with the length of each clip, but it's safe to conclude that they are parroting a critical Clinton campaign talking point to the public rather than reporting from an objective, third-party perspective in their own words. Below are the individuals we were able to identify in the video:So far we have 3 other videos, and there's likely many more out there, that show that this is a widespread practice among local news stations, and there's even some indication that this happens with mainstream media outlets like CNN and NBC.This is the problem:And by quickly jumping on the bandwagon of criticism and fueling hysteria, they distract us from that necessary investigation. It keeps us from asking provocative questions: Is Sinclair the only guilty company when so many other media sources are ultimately owned by powerful elites, such as Bezos?What is happening here? How are they connected? This should really disturb us.And yet despite the condemnation of Sinclair by MSM,Politicians, local newscasters, CNN , and The Washington Post , just to name a few, have been squealing about "fake news" influencing the election for some time. Regardless of the direction conservatives and liberals are pointing, it's worthwhile to step back and notice this larger pattern happening here as they all squabble over the validity of their authority.Across the political spectrum, our media continues to fail the American public and collude in the significant damage done to the rest of the world by supporting endless wars, ignoring growing economic disparity, and distracting us from corporate consolidation of wealth and power. More than any "fake news" they claim to stand against, this has thoroughly eroded our democracy This is not about determining whose cherished news source can claim a monopoly on truth. This is not an effort to excuse Sinclair because "everybody's doing it." This is not about letting Trump off the hook as just another figurehead spewing propaganda in the long history of warring nations. This is about putting down our political identities to honestly assess our situation so we can pull ourselves out from under the boot of plutocracy so firmly pressed against our necks. TThat self-honesty means realizing that blindly trusting cultural and political narratives risks and often destroys so much beautiful, innocent life. It requires us to see when clinging to fabricated political identities obscures our perception and prevents us from taking appropriate action. It means courageously facing uncomfortable truths for the sake of building a peaceful, thriving world for all of us.We have the capacity to build that world as much as Orwell's.- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -Need an after-dinner mint or two? Check out this classic by Noam Chomsky, narrated by Amy Goodman:Or this awesome reporting and commentary about what led to the Sinclair debacle by Jimmy Dore: