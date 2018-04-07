© Ibraheem Abu Mustafa / Reuters



An Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman has tweeted an image of a group of Palestinian children seen through a sniper's lens, along with an ominous warning.Avichay Adraee, the IDF Arabic spokesman tweeted the image on Friday, which appeared to be stamped with red letters reading,"Whoever thinks he can evade the lens of our forces is wrong,of #Israel and the citizens of it." Adraee wrote.Adraee's tweet was met with disbelief and outrage on social media, particularly in light of the current violence at demonstrations along the Gaza-Israel border. Since the Great Return March protests started last Friday, more than 20 Palestinians have been killed and hundreds reported injured.