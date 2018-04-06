© Kevin Lamarque / Reuters



"Rather than remedy its misconduct, China has chosen to harm our farmers and manufacturers. In light of China's unfair retaliation, I have instructed the USTR to consider whether $100 billion of additional tariffs would be appropriate under section 301 and, if so, to identify the products upon which to impose such tariffs," Trump's statement, released by the White House, said.

"Trade barriers must be taken down to enhance economic growth in America and around the world. I am committed to enabling American companies and workers to compete on a level playing field around the world, and I will never allow unfair trade practices to undermine American interests," the White House statement reads.

Donald Trump has instructed the US Trade Representative to consider slapping China withEarlier this week Beijing announced that it wasafter the United States Trade Representative (USTR) released a preliminary list of Chinese products, totaling some $50 billion, which it plans to slap with increased tariffs, under Trump's order.Despite Beijing's repeated warnings that it would proportionally respond to any US moves, and its calls for negotiations to avoid an escalation of a trade war,While instructing the USTR to consider new measures, he once againSomewhat downplaying this new round in the trade spat, which is likely to further impact global stock markets,to achieve a "free, fair, and reciprocal trade and to protect the technology and intellectual property of American companies and American people."The trade dispute between Washington and Beijing sharply escalated this week, after theincluding soybeans, automobiles and chemicals. Both sets of measures have yet to come into effect.Trump's call for new measures against China comes a day after White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said that he expected that the United States and China would work out their trade differences. "I believe that the Chinese will back down and will play ball," Kudlow commented.