SOTT Radio
is live in:
is live in:
ON AIR
Let's Talk About Estrogen
Science & Technology
Scientists in Russia uncover part of enzyme linked to 'immortality' and cancer
Sputnik
Mon, 02 Apr 2018 19:04 UTC
Russian biologists from Moscow State University have recently published a study devoted to the structure of part of the telomerase enzyme. One of the authors noted that the study will help develop treatments that can both stimulate or inhibit the enzyme's activity.
Telomerase is required for the proper duplication of the DNA peptides via RNA. It is normally active in the parts of the body that require frequent or constant cell multiplication with proper DNA inheritance, such as stem cells or reproductive cells. Its activity "thickens" its layer overtime and, although it can regenerate, its activity decreases over time, preventing proper cell divisions and resulting in ageing.
What is even more curious is that cancer cells most of the times have this enzyme in an activated state, which leads scientists to the assumption that cancer may begin with the improper activation of telomerase in normal cells.
This indicates that manipulations with telomerase's activity may lead to major breakthroughs, such as fighting and preventing both cancer and cell ageing. However, scientists first need to fully understand its structure and how it functions. The Russian team's success is another step on this long and arduous, but important, path.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
SOTT Radio is live in:
ON AIR
Let's Talk About Estrogen
Latest News
- Israel kills Palestinians and the Western liberal sham of 'humanitarian intervention' is laid bare
- Scientists in Russia uncover part of enzyme linked to 'immortality' and cancer
- If Western media spoke honestly about how they cover Russia here's what they'd say...
- Utterly corrupt Brazilian court orders ex-President Lula to prison, and the oligarchs get their wish
- Mafia tactics: Bill Browder 'warns' Dutch FM that opposing sanctions against Russia is 'career-ruining'
- Corbyn attends left-wing Jewish group's Passover event... and is attacked regardless
- The Spin War: Cambridge Analytica and Privatized Military Propaganda
- Best of the Web: All Russiagate roads lead to London: Evidence emerges of Joseph Mifsud's links to UK intelligence
- As Israel and its apologists continue the coverup there are 7 things you need to know about the latest Gaza massacre
- Why Americans are avoiding going to the doctor
- Geologists say African continent could split in two as crack in Kenya's Rift Valley continues to grow
- Some Amazon Key features, including keyless entry, remote lock and unlock, go nationwide
- 'Trump Effect' is over: Illegal US-Mexico border crossings rebound
- Orgies, blackmail and anti-semitism: Inside the Islamic cult whose leader is embraced by elite Israeli figures
- People who are depressed have difficulty appreciating or recalling positive experiences
- Pentagon says it's looking at ways to 'expand support to border security mission'
- Petition of 1,600 Parisians demands action against gangs of Moroccan teenagers terrorising residents
- US State Department forced to reveal spending $9M on Soros-backed political 'reform' in Albania
- SOTT Focus: British Government's Chemical Attack Narrative Falls Apart - Boris Johnson Lied About Russia
- California considering bill to restrict police use of firearms
- Utterly corrupt Brazilian court orders ex-President Lula to prison, and the oligarchs get their wish
- Mafia tactics: Bill Browder 'warns' Dutch FM that opposing sanctions against Russia is 'career-ruining'
- The Spin War: Cambridge Analytica and Privatized Military Propaganda
- Orgies, blackmail and anti-semitism: Inside the Islamic cult whose leader is embraced by elite Israeli figures
- Pentagon says it's looking at ways to 'expand support to border security mission'
- US State Department forced to reveal spending $9M on Soros-backed political 'reform' in Albania
- SOTT Focus: British Government's Chemical Attack Narrative Falls Apart - Boris Johnson Lied About Russia
- Meddling: US State Department records show Obama admin helped fund Soros' left-wing activities in Albania
- SOTT Focus: Britain's Not So Distant History of State Sponsored Assassinations
- UK Foreign Office deletes tweet stating nerve agent from Russia, claims it was 'inaccurate'
- The Skripal case and UK's flagrant misuse of 'intelligence'
- Best of the Web: Russophobia in the New Cold War: Interview with Stephen Cohen
- How John Bolton could sabotage the Korea peace talks
- Pentagon keeps ISIS alive so it can claim Syria job not done
- Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince recognizes Israel
- Russian Ambassador to UK urges OPCW probe results to be made public
- While Trump wants to pullout of Syria, officials advise the opposite
- Iran's Defense Minister Hatami: US attempted to play 'controlled chaos' amongst Muslim nations and lost
- Lawyer Alex van der Zwaan is jailed for 30 days, Mueller's first conviction
- Tillerson spent $12M on consultants as part of State Dept overhaul
- Israel kills Palestinians and the Western liberal sham of 'humanitarian intervention' is laid bare
- If Western media spoke honestly about how they cover Russia here's what they'd say...
- Corbyn attends left-wing Jewish group's Passover event... and is attacked regardless
- Best of the Web: All Russiagate roads lead to London: Evidence emerges of Joseph Mifsud's links to UK intelligence
- As Israel and its apologists continue the coverup there are 7 things you need to know about the latest Gaza massacre
- 'Trump Effect' is over: Illegal US-Mexico border crossings rebound
- Petition of 1,600 Parisians demands action against gangs of Moroccan teenagers terrorising residents
- California considering bill to restrict police use of firearms
- More than a million undocumented immigrants have California driver's licenses - hit and run accidents dropped
- Florida man accused of beating man to death with vacuum cleaner so badly it severed the head and left him unrecognizable
- A retrospective look at all WikiLeaks has accomplished while Assange remains silenced
- Woman who campaigns against 'gender identity' ideology threatened with arrest and banned from leaving UK
- Law schools were not meant to be combatants in culture wars
- Central American 'caravan' of migrants to end in Mexico City
- The CDC's Ebola and Zika virus supervisor goes missing with no leads (Update)
- A few things you'll want to know about so-called 'net neutrality'
- Russian F1 officials want to revive 'grid girls' tradition at Sochi Grand Prix
- US assisted Daesh in attempt to gain control of Syria's oil
- Israel calls in Air Force to kill single Palestinian man at Gaza security fence
- 'That's a big step!': Trump sends National Guard to border as migrants vow to continue advance
- The American Mission and the 'Evil Empire': The Crusade for a 'Free Russia' since 1881
- Archaeologists discover 50 new Nasca lines and dozens of other enigmatic geoglyphs using high definition drone cameras
- Flashback: Secret report reveals how the Nazis planned a Fourth Reich
- The story behind Moscow's nuclear missile shield
- Could Vietnam have been a holocaust for Zion?
- Flashback: 1967 war: How Israel came to occupy and oppress the whole of Palestine
- World's largest dinosaur unearthed in Scotland
- The Medieval warm period and how grapes grew where polar bears now roam
- How the US Navy poisoned San Franciscans in 1950 chemical weapons experiment, killing one
- A brief history of Israeli terror in Palestine
- The destruction of ancient Rome - The barbarians were not responsible
- Professor John Erickson: 'Edinburgh Conversations' with Russians
- Built to last! The roads of Ancient Rome
- Powerful men have left a genetic mark on humanity
- The 1915 Armenian Genocide, Jewish Lobby and its Russophobic Origins
- Destruction of Yugoslavia: The template for America's future policy
- 13,000-year-old human footprints found off Canada's Pacific coast
- Prehistoric human footprints unearthed on Canada shoreline - supports Asia to America theory
- 3mn yo giant land sloth discovered after landslide on Argentinian beach
- Pre-Columbian settlements suggests current ideas about South American indigenous history are wrong
- Scientists in Russia uncover part of enzyme linked to 'immortality' and cancer
- Some Amazon Key features, including keyless entry, remote lock and unlock, go nationwide
- Team of astronomers find 72 bright and fast explosions
- Study finds modern human viruses millions of yrs old, can be traced to first-ever animals
- Diamond batteries made of nuclear waste can generate power for thousands of years
- Mystery of how birds navigate is solved: Researchers discover eye proteins that allow them to SEE the Earth's magnetic field over their normal vision
- New mind-reading device can translate brainwaves into words
- DARPA developing method to put injured soldiers into suspended animation to make more time until help arrives
- Brainless embryos suggest bioelectricity guides growth
- Did Earth collide with a fragmented comet 12,800 years ago?
- Smallpox: The eradicated disease that could be brought back as a terrifying biological weapon
- Scientist finds bird couples use their songs as a complex form of communicating with each other
- Toxins from the world's longest animal, a worm, can kill pests
- 90% accuracy: New mind-reading machine can translate your thoughts and display them as text instantly
- Faulty Chinese space station burns up in atmosphere upon re-entry
- NOAA's 'adjustments': The stunning statistical fraud behind the 'Global Warming' scare
- Researchers print 3D structures composed entirely of liquids
- Russia, China will merge satellite tracking systems into one global navigation giant
- 12-hour countdown to re-entry - Chinese space station to disintegrate, hit earth today
- Revolutionary brain-mapping technique creates new blueprint for cortical connections
- Geologists say African continent could split in two as crack in Kenya's Rift Valley continues to grow
- 'Rare' red sprite season begins early with elusive bolts snapped during storm over Czech republic
- Death toll for Scotland's lambs sees a sharp increase after heavy snow
- Attack of the zombie raccoons! Currently on show in Youngstown, Ohio
- 6.2 magnitude earthquake hits off the southern Philippines, tremors felt 130km away
- Hailstorm destroys orchards, vegetables in several areas of Kurram Agency, Pakistan
- Rare 'fire bubble' photographed in Hawaii
- Powerful windstorm leaves thousands without power in Ontario, Canada
- Avalanche kills man in Sweden
- Lightning bolt kills 3, injures 2 in Uganda
- Teen hospitalised after shark attack at Cape St Francis, South Africa
- Much of US will see below normal temps this weekend, similarities to storm of 1982 - cold expected throughout April
- Record breaking April cold set to hit north eastern U.S. this weekend - snow from Washington to Boston
- Mass stranding of 38 pilot whales at Haast, New Zealand
- Tornado filmed touching down in Blackpool, England
- Tornadoes and deadly storms strike in South, Midwest US
- Massive sinkhole covering two-lane highway opens in Pretoria, South Africa
- "Where is spring?" Record snowfall across the Upper Midwest
- Multiple cities in Wisconsin set snowfall records in spring storm
- Heavy spring snowfall hits Michigan with up to 14 inches
- Bright meteor fireball spotted over southern Spain
- Sonic boom, flash of light caught on home security camera in Cleveland, Ohio
- Sky-watcher videotapes big, bright and loud meteor fireball in NE Alberta, Canada
- Mysterious light, loud boom startles residents in San Jose, California
- Dash cam captures meteor fireball's flight across Colorado sky
- White ball with green halo over France
- Fragmenting meteor fireball observed over Tucumán, Argentina (VIDEOS)
- Meteor fireball reported in the sky over Western Washington (VIDEOS) - UPDATE
- Bolide? Mysterious loud boom shakes Oklahoma, locals report green and orange flashes
- Spectacular meteor fireball spotted over New Zealand
- Dazzling meteor fireball turns night into day over Russian Urals (VIDEOS)
- Meteor fireball flashes across the sky of Newcastle, Australia (VIDEO)
- Fast moving meteor fireball captured on dashcam over Russian city
- Loud, house-shaking boom rattles Mifflinburg, Pennsylvania
- Meteor fireball reported over Wisconsin, US
- Fireball amazes onlookers as it streaks across the skies of Chile (VIDEO)
- Bolide streaks over Côte-d'Or, France
- Meteor fireball filmed over Ekaterinburg, Russia
- Mysterious boom shakes homes in Oconee County, South Carolina
- Dashcam footage captures meteor fireball over Manchester, New Hampshire (VIDEO)
- Why Americans are avoiding going to the doctor
- CDC warns of new antibiotic-resistant 'nightmare bacteria' in every US state
- 90 percent of Americans eat garbage
- Digital Pills: Are you ready?
- Could walking be the solution to your physical and mental health problems?
- Physicians follow a script: Cookbook medicine and mandatory vaccination
- Forget serum cholesterol: Why your Omega-3 blood level is a better predictor of mortality
- Clear evidence found of phone radiation causing tumors in rats
- 412,000 deaths each year may be attributed to lead exposure in the United States
- CRISPR9 Gene-Editing dangers cause a firefight
- Gut feelings: New insights on mental health, depression & anxiety
- Is the plague back?
- 'Wi-Fried': Wireless technology is dooming a generation to ill health?
- 5G rollout: How big wireless made us think that cell phones are safe
- Former addict gets red-pilled on sugar
- Autoimmune diseases tied to yeast in vaccines
- Starbucks & co ordered to serve coffee in California with cancer warning labels
- Cancer causing chemical cocktails: The pollution in people
- Researchers double down on genetic theories to explain non-familial breast cancer
- No surprise: People who eat out regularly have higher levels of harmful phthalates
- People who are depressed have difficulty appreciating or recalling positive experiences
- Can DNA be reprogrammed with words?
- Three visualization exercises that are more vivid than meditation
- Why most psychology research is BS, and what you need to do to optimize your life
- People with high IQ are better at cooperating with others
- Seeing what's unseen about yourself and how to conquer self awareness blind spots
- What's really going on when we die?
- Why it's right and necessary to let boys be boys
- In search of utopia for lobsters
- A wise Easter message: How to face suffering
- 'Rise in possessions' leads Vatican to hold exorcist training course
- What happens when social psychologists cry wolf
- The happiest teenagers only use digital media less than an hour a day
- The symbiotic relationship of ideological possession with its host
- Sleep on it before making a big decision, says science
- Sad introverts make the best psychologists
- Jung's 'discovery' of the collective unconscious and the beguiling spell on popular psychology
- Taoist cosmic healing: Energetic medicine for health & spirit
- Put your laptops away - taking notes by hand will improve learning and retention
- Busy hands make happy brains
- Argentinian pilot films close encounter with UFO's passing dangerously close to his private plane
- Independent witnesses report silent ghost plane over Ripley, UK which 'turned the sky dark'
- Pilots in separate aircraft report seeing a UFO over Arizona
- Video emerges of UFOs speeding past rescue helicopter
- The skeletal remains of giants found all over the world
- Aborted fetus or mystery Alien?
- UFO 'laser battle' captured on video above Area 51
- People come forward to report coded voicemail message on their phones warning that 'they are not human'
- Kaikōura, New Zealand UFO sighting still flummoxing locals 40 years later
- Best of the Web: Washington Post: The military keeps encountering UFOs but the Pentagon doesn't care
- Hmmm... Pentagon releases ANOTHER video of its jets chasing UFO
- Triangular UFO videoed flying low in the night sky could be the 'best evidence ever' for alien life
- Exorcists go online as Vatican faces mounting demand
- Mothman-like entity seen near truck stop on Illinois/Wisconsin border
- More time travelers with revelations, future warnings and photos
- Polish family terrorized by a poltergeist
- Worlds unknown: Tales of mysterious underground civilizations
- From the black depths, bizarre cases of underground monsters
- Vatican reportedly sets up new exorcism course amid soaring claims of demonic possession
- Coins rain down on Madhya Pradesh, India
- Invasion of the time travelers
- 'Get over it' says Netanyahu after the most recent killing of Palestinians
- Story about an office lunch thief told in Tweets
- Here we go again....Passage in the Bible predicts the world will end in 2018!
- Smoking elephant captured on camera lighting up jungle cigarette
- '#HimToo': Jesus Christ was a victim of sexual abuse when he was stripped to be crucified - university academic
- "Respect my privacy" pleads Zuckerberg
- Object of affection: Meet the people 'married' to bizarre things
- Stephen Carter's 12 sci-fi rules for life
- Whatever goes wrong, you can always blame a Russian!
- Putin accused of interfering in Russian elections!
- RT throws down the gauntlet: 'You want Russian trolls? We'll give you Russian trolls' (VIDEO)
- Harvard to offer four-year degree In Feeling Oppressed
- White House running out of cardboard boxes says spokesperson
- Achilles the deaf Hermitage cat to reprise role as 'animal psychic' for FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia
- Church of Scientology and Catholic Church announce merger
- Seems legit! Man 'from the future' holds interview with himself after bumping into his younger version (VIDEO)
- Justin Trudeau's trip to India in 3 minutes
- Bad makeup and a terrible accent apparently makes you a time traveler
- Holy sheet! Shaolin monk pierces pane of glass with needle (VIDEO)
Quote of the Day
Most ignorance is vincible ignorance. We don't know because we don't want to know.
- Aldous Huxley
Recent Comments
I sincerely hope the British people recognise what the venal UK media (TV, radio and paper) are attempting to do with the Labour Party generally...
There might be a couple of other reasons too - besides cost: They no longer trust modern medicine and they no longer trust big pharma. The cost of...
Gavin O'Reilly's examples seem to be one group of citizens killing another. He has not touched upon state ordered executions such as the three IRA...
Should have said, "large deductibles" not co-pays. It's been a long day. :P
"...one of the largest problems we face is the burden of chronic diseases like hypertension and diabetes. For those, early detection and...