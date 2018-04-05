Earth Changes
Attack of the zombie raccoons! Currently on show in Youngstown, Ohio
kgmi.com
Tue, 03 Apr 2018 19:18 UTC
WKBN-TV reports Youngstown police have received more than a dozen calls in the past three weeks about raccoons acting strangely in the daytime.
Photographer Robert Coggeshall says he was playing with his dogs outside his home last week when one such raccoon approached them.
Coggeshall says the animal would stand on its hind legs, show its teeth and fall over backward.
The raccoon Coggeshall saw and 14 others police responded to were euthanized.
The state Department of Natural Resources says the animals were likely suffering from distemper, a viral disease causes coughing, tremors and seizures and leads raccoons to lose their fear of humans.
Source: AP
See Also:
Latest News
- Attack of the zombie raccoons! Currently on show in Youngstown, Ohio
- How John Bolton could sabotage the Korea peace talks
- Pentagon keeps ISIS alive so it can claim Syria job not done
- Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince recognizes Israel
- Russian Ambassador to UK urges OPCW probe results to be made public
- While Trump wants to pullout of Syria, officials advise the opposite
- Iran's Defense Minister Hatami: US attempted to play 'controlled chaos' amongst Muslim nations and lost
- Russian F1 officials want to revive 'grid girls' tradition at Sochi Grand Prix
- Lawyer Alex van der Zwaan is jailed for 30 days, Mueller's first conviction
- Tillerson spent $12M on consultants as part of State Dept overhaul
- Still rising - new Rasmussen poll shows Trump's approval ratings now 51%
- US assisted Daesh in attempt to gain control of Syria's oil
- Lavrov: US policy of lowering the threshold of using nukes causes 'deepest concern'
- 6.2 magnitude earthquake hits off the southern Philippines, tremors felt 130km away
- Israel calls in Air Force to kill single Palestinian man at Gaza security fence
- Hailstorm destroys orchards, vegetables in several areas of Kurram Agency, Pakistan
- 'That's a big step!': Trump sends National Guard to border as migrants vow to continue advance
- Mom given suspended sentence after almost starving her eight-month old baby to death while on raw diet (Update)
- Feminism, gender pronouns and the fight to change reality through language
- Target 2 and Eurobonds could lead to EU's dead end
- How John Bolton could sabotage the Korea peace talks
- Pentagon keeps ISIS alive so it can claim Syria job not done
- Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince recognizes Israel
- Russian Ambassador to UK urges OPCW probe results to be made public
- While Trump wants to pullout of Syria, officials advise the opposite
- Iran's Defense Minister Hatami: US attempted to play 'controlled chaos' amongst Muslim nations and lost
- Lawyer Alex van der Zwaan is jailed for 30 days, Mueller's first conviction
- Tillerson spent $12M on consultants as part of State Dept overhaul
- Still rising - new Rasmussen poll shows Trump's approval ratings now 51%
- Lavrov: US policy of lowering the threshold of using nukes causes 'deepest concern'
- Target 2 and Eurobonds could lead to EU's dead end
- UK admits terrorists they funded to topple Gaddafi also likely responsible for Manchester bombing
- Big surprise: UK govt lies about Novichok, covers it up, lies some more
- The three most important points of the Skirpal case: Rush to judgment, ignoring the law, contradictions
- Syrian triumvirate: Russia, Iran, Turkey vow to fight any attempts to split Syria
- Porton Down fallout: UK establishment's 'rush to blame Russia' brigade faces embarrassment
- Labour MPs and Merkel ally question Tory gov't attack on Russia and Corbyn in Skripal case
- Russian gas transits through Ukraine to plunge by more than 80%
- Skripal deception is replay of Iraq's phantom 'weapons of mass destruction' says ex-Pentagon official
- Moscow blasts Facebook's totalitarian tendencies for banning Russian accounts
- Russian F1 officials want to revive 'grid girls' tradition at Sochi Grand Prix
- US assisted Daesh in attempt to gain control of Syria's oil
- Israel calls in Air Force to kill single Palestinian man at Gaza security fence
- 'That's a big step!': Trump sends National Guard to border as migrants vow to continue advance
- Mom given suspended sentence after almost starving her eight-month old baby to death while on raw diet (Update)
- Feminism, gender pronouns and the fight to change reality through language
- Facebook forced to admit that most of its 2bn users have had their data misused
- Brazil's Supreme Court rules fmr president Lula da Silva can be jailed on corruption charges
- 50 years on from MLK assassination and the day the dream died
- F-16 jet crashes at base outside Las Vegas during routine training
- We're doomed: One third of millennials believe the earth is flat
- 50 years on from Martin Luther King's murder, hypocrisy continues to reign in America
- Is there a connection between the feminization of Christianity and its decline?
- Sloppy? UK Times' lead article questioning govt's 'alliance against Russia' scrubbed, but URL link remains with different story
- Knobs, knockers and Russian 'secret spycraft manuals'
- Craig Murray on Skirpal affair: UK and NATO tried to step up Cold War with Russia
- Nearly 2,000 people were stopped in 9 days under Trump's travel ban - and almost all of them were legal US residents
- Yulia Skripal call to cousin and statement to police released - "everyone's health fine, will be discharged soon"
- The ideological perversion of scholarship
- Central American MS-13 gang spreading violence across US
- Flashback: Secret report reveals how the Nazis planned a Fourth Reich
- The story behind Moscow's nuclear missile shield
- Could Vietnam have been a holocaust for Zion?
- Flashback: 1967 war: How Israel came to occupy and oppress the whole of Palestine
- World's largest dinosaur unearthed in Scotland
- The Medieval warm period and how grapes grew where polar bears now roam
- How the US Navy poisoned San Franciscans in 1950 chemical weapons experiment, killing one
- A brief history of Israeli terror in Palestine
- The destruction of ancient Rome - The barbarians were not responsible
- Professor John Erickson: 'Edinburgh Conversations' with Russians
- Built to last! The roads of Ancient Rome
- Powerful men have left a genetic mark on humanity
- The 1915 Armenian Genocide, Jewish Lobby and its Russophobic Origins
- Destruction of Yugoslavia: The template for America's future policy
- 13,000-year-old human footprints found off Canada's Pacific coast
- Prehistoric human footprints unearthed on Canada shoreline - supports Asia to America theory
- 3mn yo giant land sloth discovered after landslide on Argentinian beach
- Pre-Columbian settlements suggests current ideas about South American indigenous history are wrong
- Ancient relics reveal humans in Britain survived intense climate change 11,000 years ago
- Frank Taylor Report - the mysterious 9/11 document that launched US-NATO's ME 'War on Terrorism'
- Team of astronomers find 72 bright and fast explosions
- Study finds modern human viruses millions of yrs old, can be traced to first-ever animals
- Diamond batteries made of nuclear waste can generate power for thousands of years
- Mystery of how birds navigate is solved: Researchers discover eye proteins that allow them to SEE the Earth's magnetic field over their normal vision
- New mind-reading device can translate brainwaves into words
- DARPA developing method to put injured soldiers into suspended animation to make more time until help arrives
- Brainless embryos suggest bioelectricity guides growth
- Did Earth collide with a fragmented comet 12,800 years ago?
- Smallpox: The eradicated disease that could be brought back as a terrifying biological weapon
- Scientist finds bird couples use their songs as a complex form of communicating with each other
- Toxins from the world's longest animal, a worm, can kill pests
- 90% accuracy: New mind-reading machine can translate your thoughts and display them as text instantly
- Faulty Chinese space station burns up in atmosphere upon re-entry
- NOAA's 'adjustments': The stunning statistical fraud behind the 'Global Warming' scare
- Researchers print 3D structures composed entirely of liquids
- Russia, China will merge satellite tracking systems into one global navigation giant
- 12-hour countdown to re-entry - Chinese space station to disintegrate, hit earth today
- Revolutionary brain-mapping technique creates new blueprint for cortical connections
- Paper-like LCD - thin, flexible, tough and cheap
- Scientists surprised by monkeys' altruistic behavior even when no one was looking
- Attack of the zombie raccoons! Currently on show in Youngstown, Ohio
- 6.2 magnitude earthquake hits off the southern Philippines, tremors felt 130km away
- Hailstorm destroys orchards, vegetables in several areas of Kurram Agency, Pakistan
- Rare 'fire bubble' photographed in Hawaii
- Powerful windstorm leaves thousands without power in Ontario, Canada
- Avalanche kills man in Sweden
- Lightning bolt kills 3, injures 2 in Uganda
- Teen hospitalised after shark attack at Cape St Francis, South Africa
- Much of US will see below normal temps this weekend, similarities to storm of 1982 - cold expected throughout April
- Record breaking April cold set to hit north eastern U.S. this weekend - snow from Washington to Boston
- Mass stranding of 38 pilot whales at Haast, New Zealand
- Tornado filmed touching down in Blackpool, England
- Tornadoes and deadly storms strike in South, Midwest US
- Massive sinkhole covering two-lane highway opens in Pretoria, South Africa
- "Where is spring?" Record snowfall across the Upper Midwest
- Multiple cities in Wisconsin set snowfall records in spring storm
- Heavy spring snowfall hits Michigan with up to 14 inches
- 'Not a nuke': Loud boom heard and felt it Great Falls, Montana
- Snowstorm during Easter dumps up to 11 inches on Nebraska
- Omaha breaks 1899 record for low temperature with more snow back in the forecast
- Bright meteor fireball spotted over southern Spain
- Sonic boom, flash of light caught on home security camera in Cleveland, Ohio
- Sky-watcher videotapes big, bright and loud meteor fireball in NE Alberta, Canada
- Mysterious light, loud boom startles residents in San Jose, California
- Dash cam captures meteor fireball's flight across Colorado sky
- White ball with green halo over France
- Fragmenting meteor fireball observed over Tucumán, Argentina (VIDEOS)
- Meteor fireball reported in the sky over Western Washington (VIDEOS) - UPDATE
- Bolide? Mysterious loud boom shakes Oklahoma, locals report green and orange flashes
- Spectacular meteor fireball spotted over New Zealand
- Dazzling meteor fireball turns night into day over Russian Urals (VIDEOS)
- Meteor fireball flashes across the sky of Newcastle, Australia (VIDEO)
- Fast moving meteor fireball captured on dashcam over Russian city
- Loud, house-shaking boom rattles Mifflinburg, Pennsylvania
- Meteor fireball reported over Wisconsin, US
- Fireball amazes onlookers as it streaks across the skies of Chile (VIDEO)
- Bolide streaks over Côte-d'Or, France
- Meteor fireball filmed over Ekaterinburg, Russia
- Mysterious boom shakes homes in Oconee County, South Carolina
- Dashcam footage captures meteor fireball over Manchester, New Hampshire (VIDEO)
- CDC warns of new antibiotic-resistant 'nightmare bacteria' in every US state
- 90 percent of Americans eat garbage
- Digital Pills: Are you ready?
- Could walking be the solution to your physical and mental health problems?
- Physicians follow a script: Cookbook medicine and mandatory vaccination
- Forget serum cholesterol: Why your Omega-3 blood level is a better predictor of mortality
- Clear evidence found of phone radiation causing tumors in rats
- 412,000 deaths each year may be attributed to lead exposure in the United States
- CRISPR9 Gene-Editing dangers cause a firefight
- Gut feelings: New insights on mental health, depression & anxiety
- Is the plague back?
- 'Wi-Fried': Wireless technology is dooming a generation to ill health?
- 5G rollout: How big wireless made us think that cell phones are safe
- Former addict gets red-pilled on sugar
- Autoimmune diseases tied to yeast in vaccines
- Starbucks & co ordered to serve coffee in California with cancer warning labels
- Cancer causing chemical cocktails: The pollution in people
- Researchers double down on genetic theories to explain non-familial breast cancer
- No surprise: People who eat out regularly have higher levels of harmful phthalates
- Cancer vaccine may be available in just one year
- Can DNA be reprogrammed with words?
- Three visualization exercises that are more vivid than meditation
- Why most psychology research is BS, and what you need to do to optimize your life
- People with high IQ are better at cooperating with others
- Seeing what's unseen about yourself and how to conquer self awareness blind spots
- What's really going on when we die?
- Why it's right and necessary to let boys be boys
- In search of utopia for lobsters
- A wise Easter message: How to face suffering
- 'Rise in possessions' leads Vatican to hold exorcist training course
- What happens when social psychologists cry wolf
- The happiest teenagers only use digital media less than an hour a day
- The symbiotic relationship of ideological possession with its host
- Sleep on it before making a big decision, says science
- Sad introverts make the best psychologists
- Jung's 'discovery' of the collective unconscious and the beguiling spell on popular psychology
- Taoist cosmic healing: Energetic medicine for health & spirit
- Put your laptops away - taking notes by hand will improve learning and retention
- Busy hands make happy brains
- The role of brain waves: Focus attention and keep the information flowing
- Argentinian pilot films close encounter with UFO's passing dangerously close to his private plane
- Independent witnesses report silent ghost plane over Ripley, UK which 'turned the sky dark'
- Pilots in separate aircraft report seeing a UFO over Arizona
- Video emerges of UFOs speeding past rescue helicopter
- The skeletal remains of giants found all over the world
- Aborted fetus or mystery Alien?
- UFO 'laser battle' captured on video above Area 51
- People come forward to report coded voicemail message on their phones warning that 'they are not human'
- Kaikōura, New Zealand UFO sighting still flummoxing locals 40 years later
- Best of the Web: Washington Post: The military keeps encountering UFOs but the Pentagon doesn't care
- Hmmm... Pentagon releases ANOTHER video of its jets chasing UFO
- Triangular UFO videoed flying low in the night sky could be the 'best evidence ever' for alien life
- Exorcists go online as Vatican faces mounting demand
- Mothman-like entity seen near truck stop on Illinois/Wisconsin border
- More time travelers with revelations, future warnings and photos
- Polish family terrorized by a poltergeist
- Worlds unknown: Tales of mysterious underground civilizations
- From the black depths, bizarre cases of underground monsters
- Vatican reportedly sets up new exorcism course amid soaring claims of demonic possession
- Coins rain down on Madhya Pradesh, India
- Invasion of the time travelers
- 'Get over it' says Netanyahu after the most recent killing of Palestinians
- Story about an office lunch thief told in Tweets
- Here we go again....Passage in the Bible predicts the world will end in 2018!
- Smoking elephant captured on camera lighting up jungle cigarette
- '#HimToo': Jesus Christ was a victim of sexual abuse when he was stripped to be crucified - university academic
- "Respect my privacy" pleads Zuckerberg
- Object of affection: Meet the people 'married' to bizarre things
- Stephen Carter's 12 sci-fi rules for life
- Whatever goes wrong, you can always blame a Russian!
- Putin accused of interfering in Russian elections!
- RT throws down the gauntlet: 'You want Russian trolls? We'll give you Russian trolls' (VIDEO)
- Harvard to offer four-year degree In Feeling Oppressed
- White House running out of cardboard boxes says spokesperson
- Achilles the deaf Hermitage cat to reprise role as 'animal psychic' for FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia
- Church of Scientology and Catholic Church announce merger
- Seems legit! Man 'from the future' holds interview with himself after bumping into his younger version (VIDEO)
- Justin Trudeau's trip to India in 3 minutes
- Bad makeup and a terrible accent apparently makes you a time traveler
- Holy sheet! Shaolin monk pierces pane of glass with needle (VIDEO)
Quote of the Day
Most ignorance is vincible ignorance. We don't know because we don't want to know.
- Aldous Huxley
Recent Comments
The Earth is certainly flat to those with 2 dimensional thinking....
Ill take the one closest to the camera; have her scrubbed and brought to my tent...
As graeme15b notes, the breakup of Syria WAS the plan. Just like ion 9/11/2001, we saw the precursor MIC 'Think (sic) tank' PNAC, write the plan...
IF the following were true: If they are flagged by the automated system, they are then read by moderators. If the content is deemed in violation...
The majority of French citizens are vehemently opposed to EU control. Le Pen's vow to Frexit is very popular. That's why she could not be allowed...