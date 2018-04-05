Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in northeast Ohio.WKBN-TV reportsPhotographer Robert Coggeshall says he was playing with his dogs outside his home last week when one such raccoon approached them.The raccoon Coggeshall saw and 14 others police responded to were euthanized.The state Department of Natural Resources says the animals were likely suffering from distemper, a viral disease causes coughing, tremors and seizures and leads raccoons to lose their fear of humans.Source: AP