Bolton's Past Advocacy for Israel at US Expense Heralds Dangerous New Era in Geopolitics

Freelancing for Israel

[W]hen the State Department - then headed by Condoleezza Rice, who wasn't so friendly to Israel even though the Bush Administration was very friendly - was about to either make a decision, or not abstain, or not veto, or to advance something that was against us [Israel], Bolton would call me, and he would say 'Danny, you've got to call the prime minister right now, in order for him to phone the president to stop this.'"

[A]t the very moment that Powell was saying administration policy was not to attack Iran, Bolton was working with the Israelis to lay the groundwork for just such a war."

Billionaire Adelson gets his way

Part 2:



Regime Change, Partition, and "Sunnistan": John Bolton's Vision for a New Middle East

Donald Trump may have just effectively declared war on Iran. With the appointment of John Bolton, and nomination of Mike Pompeo at State, Trump is clearly putting together a war cabinet."

Bolton's Iran plan

fabricated evidence,

"The declared policy of the United States should be the overthrow of the mullahs' regime in Tehran. [...] The behavior and the objectives of the regime are not going to change and, therefore, the only solution is to change the regime itself. [...] And that's why, before 2019, we here will celebrate in Tehran."

Nuclear calumny

The line was added to Trump's speech after Bolton, despite Kelly's recent edict [restricting Bolton's access to Trump], reached the president by phone on Thursday afternoon from Las Vegas, where Bolton was visiting with Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson. Bolton urged Trump to include a line in his remarks noting that he reserved the right to scrap the agreement entirely, according to two sources familiar with the conversation."

Adelson's man

Syria and Iraq partition: playing with the map

Israel can shape its strategic environment, in cooperation with Turkey and Jordan, by weakening, containing, and even rolling back Syria. This effort can focus on removing Saddam Hussein from power in Iraq - an important Israeli strategic objective in its own right - as a means of foiling Syria's regional ambitions."

I think our objective should be a new Sunni state out of the western part of Iraq, the eastern part of Syria run by moderates or at least authoritarians who are not radical Islamists."

Bolton dangerous and in a hurry

Hiring [Bolton] as the president's top national security advisor is an invitation to war, perhaps nuclear war. This must be stopped at all costs."

Part 3:



Bolton's Regime-Change Mentality Includes Latin America Among His Targets

He [Bolton] is a warmonger and Latin Americans get nervous when American presidents tend to lean toward military versus diplomatic solutions. It's a militaristic style that won't go down well in Latin America."



Bolton's troubling role in Iran-Contra cover-up



Bolton extended WMD lies to Cuba

Having supported a coup in Venezuela before, will Bolton do so again?

Objectivity and respect for international law not likely