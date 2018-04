© AFP/Natalia Kolesnikova



Ankara on Monday ordered the arrest of Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen along with seven members of his Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) over the killing of Russian Ambassador Andrey Karlov, who was assassinated in 2016, the Yeni Safak newspaper reported.According to the newspaper, theon December 19, 2016, at the opening of an art gallery exhibition "Russia from Kaliningrad to Kamchatka through the eyes of a traveler" in Ankara.Though the investigation is still ongoing, the Turkish side has repeatedlyconsidered by Ankara to be a terrorist organization and accused by the authorities of masterminding the 2016 failed coup attempt in Turkey,Besides the Karlov case,The coup was quickly suppressed by government forces, but over 240 people were killed and an estimated 2,000 were wounded.Gulen, who has been living in the US state of Pennsylvania since 1999 and his supporters have strongly denied having played any role in the incident and called for an international investigation.Since July 2016, Ankara has arrested thousands of public servants, military personnel, education workers, activists and journalists over suspected links to Gulen and his movement.