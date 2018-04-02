Puppet Masters
Macroeconomic analyst: Global gold supplies tighten but the money for hyperinflation has been printed
Greg Hunter
USA Watchdog
Sun, 01 Apr 2018 00:00 UTC
Kirby says the global financial system is packed with unpayable debt, and the insiders know many might wake up someday to find they are living in their very own Mad Max movie. Kirby says, "If the financial world is turned on its head, we could very likely see some social unrest. Things could get very, very unpalatable, and we could see a complete breakdown. . . . This leads naturally to the question if the system is this precarious, why hasn't anybody with a whole lot of money done anything to tip it over? The reason is that virtually nobody benefits from a situation where anarchy happens, and there aren't many people who want to be the person that pulls the pin on the grenade."
How long can this go on for? Kirby says, "Not much longer because the amounts and volumes of delivering physical gold are growing with time at a geometric rate. The demand for physical is growing too fast for the paper to be able to justify the false price discovery. There are fraudulently concocted prices of precious metals on the COMEX exchange . . . to keep these fraudulent prices on metal believable, COMEX has had to give up at least some metal to make their fraudulent price believable. At some point, this whole system is going to be exposed for the massive fraud that it has been for a very long time. . . . What does this mean to the average guy in the street? We could see physical gold and silver prices go Bitcoin. We could see the price of silver go up 5, 10, 20 or 30 times just like Bitcoin did in a very short space of time. I feel this is ultimately what is in store for precious metals prices."
On the inflation front, Kirby says all the money needed for hyperinflation has already been printed. Kirby contends, "It's kind of like having a nuclear war, and people say where are the bombs going to come from? The bombs are going to come out of their silos. What people can't believe or can't wrap their head around is the notion and the fact that there's $21 trillion or more that's been 'siloed.' The money has been created and siloed. We know it's been created because we know it flew through the books of the Department of Defense (DOD) and the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). That's just two government agencies. . . . We're talking about tens of trillions of dollars. We don't know exactly where they are or who controls them. . . . This is why you want to own some tangible stuff. This is why you want to own physical bullion, such as coins and bars, and you want to have them in your control."
Join Greg Hunter as he goes One-on-One with Rob Kirby of KirbyAnalytics.com.
