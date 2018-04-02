Omega-3 Level Slashes Your Risk of Mortality and CVD Events

Total CVD events

Total coronary heart disease (CHD) events

Total strokes

Move Over Serum Cholesterol: Omega-3 Is a Better Predictor of Mortality

"When baseline serum cholesterol levels were substituted for the omega-3 index in the same multivariable models, [serum cholesterol] was not significantly associated with any of the tracked outcomes, whereas the [omega-3 index] was related to four of the five outcomes assessed."

What Is the Omega-3 Index and Why Is It Important?

Studies Suggest Omega-6 Also Lowers Mortality Rates

Should You Consume More Omega-6?

Your Best Source: Animal-Based Omega-3 Fats

Discover Your Omega-3 Index; Get Tested Today