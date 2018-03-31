© Fox News



© unknown

Authorize full construction of a border wall

Mandate E-Verify to keep illegal aliens from taking American jobs

Reduce overall legal immigration to the U.S. to raise the wages of American workers

Nearly 400 sheriffs across the country areby securing the nation's porous borders and criminalizing sanctuary cities.Sheriff Thomas M. Hodgson of Bristol County, Massachusetts, has gathered with about 380 sheriffs from across America, representing 40 states, to ask Congress to push Trump's agenda that would help decrease and end illegal immigration to the United States."Enough is enough," the sheriffs write. They continue, saying:The sheriffs faulted Congress for failing to enact reforms that would drastically reduce illegal immigration to the U.S., writing that their lack of effort to end illegal immigration has "undermined our ability to keep our communities safe."which would:For pro-American immigration reformers, for months, the Goodlatte plan has been considered the best option for the Republicans in Congress to help Trump fulfill his immigration promises.Though the plan would allow a small group of illegal aliens to stay in the U.S., the amnesty would be offset with immediate reductions in legal immigration, whereas the country