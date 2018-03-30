Matt Schrier told Fox News that after he escaped from Al Qaeda in 2013, he investigated his kidnapping and is now accusing the FBI of "betraying" him.
"Not every FBI agent is bad. Some are very good people," Schrier said. "But the ones that are bad need to be weeded out. And the ones who let them be bad, and who turn their head, need to be exposed."Schrier wants answers from the FBI agents who handled his case, and especially Robert Mueller, who was the director of the FBI during his captivity. Mueller now leads the special counsel investigation into Russian election interference and alleged collusion with the Trump campaign.
Here's the video of Schrier's accusations:
"I emailed them," Schrier says, "between my mother my father and me, between fifty and a hundred complaints."
James Comey took over for Mueller at the FBI in 2013, but Schrier says that they continued to stonewall him and not answer his demands.
"I was demanding answers from him, and I never got anything back," Schrier explained. "Lies, betrayal, nothing."
Schrier had been imprisoned and tortured by al Nusra, an Al Qaeda franchise, and used his accounts to buy computers, laptops, and other supplies. Schrier says that the government slipped up and admitted they were monitoring his financial accounts, but did nothing to help him.
He said that he helped the government as much as he could after he escaped, but they did not help him. "What I got in return was lies, betrayal, nothing," he concluded.
Comment: FBI monitored the transactions while the terrorists drained his accounts. FBI sacrificed his safety in order to track Al Qaeda. FBI did nothing to rescue him because they were gathering intel at his expense. They sacrificed him.
According to another victim commenting on Matt Schrier's circumstances: