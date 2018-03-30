© ARISE LET US BE GOING

"Not every FBI agent is bad. Some are very good people," Schrier said. "But the ones that are bad need to be weeded out. And the ones who let them be bad, and who turn their head, need to be exposed."

A photojournalist who was captured by Al Qaeda in Syria claims that he was betrayed by the FBI under former bureau directors Comey and MuellerHere's what happened:Schrier wants answers from the FBI agents who handled his case, andwho was the director of the FBI during his captivity. Mueller now leads the special counsel investigation into Russian election interference and alleged collusion with the Trump campaign.Here's the video of Schrier's accusations:"I emailed them," Schrier says, "between my mother my father and me, between fifty and a hundred complaints.""I was demanding answers from him, and I never got anything back," Schrier explained. "Lies, betrayal, nothing."He said that he helped the government as much as he could after he escaped, but they did not help him. "What I got in return was lies, betrayal, nothing," he concluded.