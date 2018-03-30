© Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

More than 10,000 troops and 1,000 vehicles are taking part in Russian Strategic Missile Forces exercises in the Urals. The drills are testing a number of new weapons, including upgraded 'Yars' intercontinental ballistic missiles.in the words of Colonel-General Sergey Karakaev, commander of the Strategic Missile Forces."It is important for us to find out whether the troops have mastered the new technology, and to what extent it is adapted to the deployment areas," Karakaev told reporters.Scouting and security detachments of the rocket troops have also been proving their capability to respond to insurgency and sabotage, testing the, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.