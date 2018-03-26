© Alet Pretorius/Getty Images

"This is the start of genocide as far as I'm concerned, and it's only going to get worse because the genocide has just started," he said. "Anyone who would boil a child in a bath, rape his mother and slaughter people the way they are slaughtering them now are subhuman."

"These people, when they do take over the farms, as we've seen in Rhodesia [Zimbabwe], the farms will run into ruin," he said. "Within a few more years, they'll be asking, demanding our support and you can be sure that the United Nations will be demanding that we support these people with foreign aid."

according to Australia's Queensland Senator Fraser Anning, who has described recent events there asThe former member of One Nation, a right-wing populist party in Australia, Anning talked to supporters of South African white farmers outside Queensland's parliament in Brisbane on Sunday.Anning has backed Australian politician Peter Dutton's proposal to grant the farmers refugee status.Criticizing migrants from other areas, Anning said South Africans were "industrious, they're hardworking, they have the same Christian values, as opposed to some of the other people we've been bringing into the country", who he claimed were "intent on tearing our country apart."Earlier this month, Australian Home Affairs Minister Dutton called for emergency visas for South Africa's white farmers, saying "it's a horrific circumstance they face" and that they "deserve special attention."South Africa's 50 million population is predominantly black, but white citizens reportedly own 72 percent of farmland.