It is now clear that Mr Skripal and his daughter were poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent of a type developed by Russia.



This is part of a group of nerve agents known as 'Novichok'.



Based on the positive identification of this chemical agent by world-leading experts at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory at Porton Down; our knowledge that Russia has previously produced this agent and would still be capable of doing so; Russia's record of conducting state-sponsored assassinations; and our assessment that Russia views some defectors as legitimate targets for assassinations; the Government has concluded that it is highly likely that Russia was responsible for the act against Sergei and Yulia Skripal.



Mr. Speaker, there are therefore only two plausible explanations for what happened in Salisbury on the 4th of March.



Either this was a direct act by the Russian state against our country.



Or the Russian government lost control of this potentially catastrophically damaging nerve agent and allowed it to get into the hands of others.



This afternoon my Rt. Hon. Friend the Foreign Secretary has summoned the Russian Ambassador to the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and asked him to explain which of these two possibilities it is - and therefore to account for how this Russian-produced nerve agent could have been deployed in Salisbury against Mr Skripal and his daughter.



My Rt. Hon. Friend has stated to the Ambassador that the Russian Federation must immediately provide full and complete disclosure of the Novichok program to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.



And he has requested the Russian government's response by the end of tomorrow.......



Mr. Speaker, on Wednesday we will consider in detail the response from the Russian State.



Should there be no credible response, we will conclude that this action amounts to an unlawful use of force by the Russian State against the United Kingdom.

Mr Speaker, it was right to offer Russia the opportunity to provide an explanation.



But their response has demonstrated complete disdain for the gravity of these events.



They have provided no credible explanation that could suggest they lost control of their nerve agent.



No explanation as to how this agent came to be used in the United Kingdom; no explanation as to why Russia has an undeclared chemical weapons programme in contravention of international law.



Instead they have treated the use of a military grade nerve agent in Europe with sarcasm, contempt and defiance.



So Mr Speaker, there is no alternative conclusion other than that the Russian State was culpable for the attempted murder of Mr Skripal and his daughter - and for threatening the lives of other British citizens in Salisbury, including Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey.



This represents an unlawful use of force by the Russian State against the United Kingdom.

The United Kingdom Prime Minister had stated that the Russian Federation was responsible. He expressed full confidence in the United Kingdom investigation to shed light on the use of that chemical weapon. The perpetrators must be identified and prosecuted, with responses provided to the United Kingdom's legitimate questions.

....investigated in the framework of the rule of law and due process, while the parties involved must fully cooperate in an investigation that would determine those responsible and any applicable sanctions.

He voiced hope that an independent investigation would be conducted, and vetted, on the Salisbury incident, including by holding consultations on the basis of the Chemical Weapons Convention, with a view to bringing the perpetrators to justice. He encouraged good-faith cooperation between United Kingdom and the Russian Federation, which was critical to ensuring that the issue did not get out of hand. Given the United Kingdom's justified concern, he hoped all concerned would fully cooperate and that the matter would be handled in a fair manner.

The United Kingdom ignored the procedures in line with international commitments. The matter was being dragged into the Council while the real experts were in The Hague, and those experts would not be convinced. The letter stated that the Russian Federation had something to do with the use of toxic agents in Salisbury. His country had been given 24 hours to admit that it had committed a crime. His country did not speak the language of ultimatums, and would not be spoken to in that language....His country had nothing to do with the incident, and the ultimatum from London was something that it could not pay attention to and that he considered null and void. He expected that the United Kingdom should act in strict adherence to the Convention on Chemical Weapons and would provide samples of the substances for joint investigation, as it was saying that it was Russian in origin. That was not optional; it was mandatory under the Convention.

Article 5



The Parties agree that an armed attack against one or more of them in Europe or North America shall be considered an attack against them all and consequently they agree that, if such an armed attack occurs, each of them, in exercise of the right of individual or collective self-defence recognised by Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, will assist the Party or Parties so attacked by taking forthwith, individually and in concert with the other Parties, such action as it deems necessary, including the use of armed force, to restore and maintain the security of the North Atlantic area.



Any such armed attack and all measures taken as a result thereof shall immediately be reported to the Security Council. Such measures shall be terminated when the Security Council has taken the measures necessary to restore and maintain international peace and security.

In other words the British referral to the UN Security Council had the purpose of preparing the ground for an emergency NATO summit at which Britain would invoke Article 5.

We, the leaders of France, Germany, the United States and the United Kingdom abhor the attack that took place against Sergei and Yulia Skripal in Salisbury, United Kingdom, on March 4, 2018. A British police officer who was also exposed in the attack remains seriously ill, and the lives of many innocent British citizens have been threatened. We express our sympathies to them all, and our admiration for the United Kingdom police and emergency services for their courageous response.



This use of a military-grade nerve agent, of a type developed by Russia, constitutes the first offensive use of a nerve agent in Europe since the Second World War. It is an assault on the United Kingdom's sovereignty and any such use by a state party is a clear violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention and a breach of international law. It threatens the security of us all.



The United Kingdom thoroughly briefed its allies that it was highly likely that Russia was responsible for the attack. We share the United Kingdom's assessment that there is no plausible alternative explanation, and note that Russia's failure to address the legitimate request by the government of the United Kingdom further underlines Russia's responsibility. We call on Russia to address all questions related to the attack in Salisbury.



Russia should, in particular, provide full and complete disclosure of the Novichok program to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). Our concerns are also heightened against the background of a pattern of earlier irresponsible Russian behavior. We call on Russia to live up to its responsibilities as a member of the U.N. Security Council to uphold international peace and security.

The European Union strongly condemns the attack that took place against Sergei and Yulia Skripal in Salisbury, UK on 4 March 2018, that also left a police officer seriously ill. The lives of many citizens were threatened by this reckless and illegal act. The European Union takes extremely seriously the UK Government's assessment that it is highly likely that the Russian Federation is responsible.



The European Union is shocked at the offensive use of any military-grade nerve agent, of a type developed by Russia, for the first time on European soil in over 70 years. The use of chemical weapons by anyone under any circumstances is completely unacceptable and constitutes a security threat to us all. Any such use is a clear violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention, a breach of international law and undermines the rules-based international order. The EU welcomes the commitment of the UK to work closely with the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in supporting the investigation into the attack. The Union calls on Russia to address urgently the questions raised by the UK and the international community and to provide immediate, full and complete disclosure of its Novichok programme to the OPCW.



The European Union expresses its unqualified solidarity with the UK and its support, including for the UK's efforts to bring those responsible for this crime to justice.



The EU will remain closely focussed on this issue and its implications.

Mr Johnson said that Russia had skilfully chosen a series of targets just beneath the level at which Nato's Article 5 would be triggered. Article 5 commits member states to consider an armed attack on one to be against them all.

Donald Trump congratulated Vladimir Putin on his victory in the presidential election. The leaders spoke in favour of developing practical cooperation in various areas, including efforts to ensure strategic stability and combat international terrorism, with particular emphasis on the importance of coordinated efforts to curb an arms race.



The exchange on economic cooperation revealed an interest in bolstering it. Energy was discussed separately.



The problem of Syria was discussed, as was the internal crisis in Ukraine. There was recognition on both sides of the need to make rapid strides toward achieving settlements.



Satisfaction was expressed with the limited reduction of tensions around the Korean Peninsula. The expediency of continuing consistent efforts to resolve the situation by peaceful, diplomatic means was underscored.



It was agreed to develop further bilateral contacts in light of the changes in leadership at the US Department of State. The possibility of organising a top-level meeting received special attention.



On the whole, the conversation was constructive and businesslike, with a focus on overcoming the accumulated problems in Russian-American relations.

Emmanuel Macron congratulated Vladimir Putin on winning the presidential election and spoke in favour of continuing joint work aimed at the further expansion of multifaceted Russian-French cooperation, in particular, between civil societies, as part of the Trianon Dialogue.



The Syrian settlement within the context of implementing UN Security Council Resolution 2401 and the Ukraine crisis were discussed extensively, given the importance of complying with the Minsk agreements.



The incident in Salisbury was also touched on. Russia focused on the unsubstantiated nature of the charges brought against it and reiterated its willingness to conduct a joint investigation into the incident.



It was agreed to continue exchanging views on the issues raised during the conversation at various levels.

We don't do fantasy politics. Once the elements are proven, then the time will come for decisions to be made.

Dear Mr. President, with all my heart I congratulate you on your next reelection Russian president.



Today, it is vitally important to continue dialogue and maintain relations between our countries and nations. With this in mind, we should take efforts for constructive work on major bilateral and international problems to find proper solutions. I wish you success in your work to resolve the tasks facing you

EU countries were not united in "being willing to point their finger at Russia" or taking further steps, such as expelling diplomats.

........a senior Whitehall official said Russia had "shown itself to be a strategic enemy not a strategic partner".



The official stressed that the UK's response to the Salisbury attack had been carefully calibrated to remain within the law, and that the UK was "not looking for some big confrontation with Russia or regime change".



Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, the UK's Culture Secretary Matt Hancock said it was "very important to stand up" to Russia over the attack, but the UK must "continue to engage" with the country.



He added: "We continue to engage with Russia because we seek a position where Russia does abide by internal rules and norms [and] where Russia is a grown-up player on the world stage abiding by the international approaches, for instance not using chemical weapons."