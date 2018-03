© Rodrigo Garrido / Reuters

WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange may soon give evidence to a Parliamentary Committee about Cambridge Analytica, a voter-profiling company which accessed data of some 50mn Facebook users, triggering an international scandal."I have accepted a request by the select committee of the UK parliament @CommonsCMS to give evidence, via video link, about Cambridge Analytica, and other matters, later this month,"Assange, currently holed up in the Ecuadorian embassy in London, said on Twitter.Just over half an hour later, the British Parliament's Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee confirmed that Assange "has offered to appear" before the House of Commons body, explaining that "no formal invitation" has yet been issued to the whistleblower.In addition to Assange, the committee, headed by MP Damian Collins, has requested Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify in person on the Cambridge Analytica data scandal.While the British data-mining company denies any wrongdoing in harvesting Facebook data, Cambridge Analytica has been accused of improperly using information from more than 50 million Facebook accounts which allegedly helped Donald Trump win the 2016 US presidential election. Now the Commons committee wants to know if the social media giant is complicit in the scandal.Amid the ongoing inquiry, Assange's "evidence" can be crucial to the investigation. A vocal critic of Cambridge Analytica, Assange admitted last October, in a series of Tweets, that WikiLeaks had been approached by the data-mining firm about a possible release of Hillary Clinton's missing emails. While Assange failed to elaborate on the content of Cambridge Analytica's proposal, he did note that the offer, reportedly made by Alexander Nix, "was rejected by WikiLeaks." In a follow-up Tweet, Assange noted that "at the time Cambridge Analytica was working for Ted Cruz not Trump."