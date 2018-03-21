Snow fell across large parts of Europe on Tuesday as the continent remained in the grip of cold weatherThe Spanish islands of Menorca and Majorca saw a dusting of flakes as seven regions across the north of the country were put under snow and ice warnings and dozens of schools were closed in Catalonia.Snow also fell across the majority of Germany with Berlin particularly badly affected.The flooding has meant that residents are refusing to leave their properties, resulting in supplies being taken to them by emergency crews.Around 800 people in the Albanian village of Obot were left cut off from the rest of the country thanks to flooding that was also caused by melting snow.In the past two weeks the villages of Shirq and Mushan were also left isolated after the Bojana river overflowed.In Diber, Kukes and Elbasan, landslides have been reported, with roads becoming inaccessible but no deaths or injuries reported.Around 7,400 acres of northwest Albania are flooded, according to the defense ministry and local authorities, with 225 homes waterlogged in the countryside.But further to the east it was a different story as the Romanian capital of Bucharest was left under a covering of snow and ice.According to the airport spokesman in Romania, Valentin Iordache, there were 30 flight delays on Monday morning because of the cold snap.