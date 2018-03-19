Ghouta liberation
© Twitter
Liberation of Eastern Ghouta from Islamist extremist occupation, by Syrian Arab Army and allies.
The Syrian Arab Army has retaken70% of the areas controlled by terrorist groups in Eastern Ghouta in Damascus Countryside, the General Command of the Army and Armed Forces said.

The army units are securing the exit of thousands of civilians from Eastern Ghouta who were taken by the terrorist organizations as human shields to carry out their criminal acts against them and the safe citizens in the neighborhoods of Damascus.