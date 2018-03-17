© Caters News Agency

A local cat rescuer, who wanted to be named only as Quyen, took the video in Ho Chi Minh City last month in a quest to raise awareness about the cruel trade.Known as "little tiger", cat meat is considered lucky and a source of strength and feline-like agility in the south-east Asian country.Some of the cats are wearing collars, suggesting they could have been snatched from loving homes before awaiting their fate of being killed, cooked and sold.One of the pictures shows the tragic animals being drowned in a cage which is submerged in water.Australian Michele Brown, the CEO of Fight Dog Meat charity, has now released the shocking pictures in a bid to raise awareness of the little-known cat meat trade.The 60-year-old, from the Gold Coast, Queensland, said: "Cats are the forgotten victims of the dog meat trade."Recently dog meat has drawn a lot of attention, but cats get almost none."This frustrated me, so I decided to capture one of the street markets."But it's a dreadful situation. The butchers want tough meat so they terrorise the cats in the belief it will flood them with adrenaline."Cats are space sensitive, so they throw them all in the death cages and kill them outside then lay the carcasses on top."Some of these cats are house pets taken from the streets by snatchers, you can hear how terrified they are."Reports suggest Vietnam banned cat restaurants in 1997 during a rat plague, but Michele said despite this the industry has thrived above the law to become the world's largest per capita.Michele painted a chilling picture of the industry, which she said has been met with condemnation by animal welfare groups.She claimed "little tiger" meat is so popular, many of the cats are smuggled in tightly-packed trucks from neighbouring China and Laos to fuel the demand.But there are health risks involved with consuming the meat, which she said is sometimes sourced from stray cats.