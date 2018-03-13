© Spero News



Get over it.

Unless there is a late surge for Communist Party candidate Pavel Grudinin, who is running second with 7 percent, Vladimir Putin will be re-elected president of Russia for another six years on March 18. Then we must decideFor our present conflict, Vladimir Putin is not alone at fault. His actions have often been reactions to America's unilateral moves.After the Soviet Union collapsed,How friendly was that? Putin responded with his military buildup in the Baltic.that Richard Nixon had negotiated, Putin responded with a buildup of the offensive missiles he put on display last week.To prevent the loss of his Sebastopol naval base on the Black Sea, Putin countered by annexing the Crimean Peninsula.After peaceful protests in Syria were put down by Bashar Assad,Seeing his last naval base in the Med, Tartus, imperiled, Putin came to Assad's aid and helped him win the civil war.The Boris Yeltsin years are over. Russia is acting again as a great power. And she sees us as a nation that slapped away her hand, extended in friendship in the 1990s, and then humiliated her by planting NATO on her front porch.Yet, what is also clear is that Putin hoped and believed that,Yet, with the Beltway hysteria over hacking of the DNC and John Podesta emails, and the Russophobia raging in this capital,The U.S. political system, said Putin this week, "has been eating itself up." Is his depiction that wide of the mark? What is the matter with us?Three years after Nikita Khrushchev sent tanks into Budapest to drown the Hungarian revolution in blood,on a 10-day visit to the USA.Two years after the Berlin Wall went up, and eight months after Khrushchev installed missiles in Cuba,to the Soviet dictator in his widely praised American University speech.in Glassboro, New Jersey, just weeks after we almost clashed over Moscow's threat to intervene in the Arab-Israeli War of 1967.Six months after Leonid Brezhnev sent tank armies to crush the Prague Spring in August 1968, an inauguratedIt was the right that was skeptical or hostile.Again, what is the matter with this generation?True, Vladimir Putin is an autocrat seeking a fourth term, like FDR. But what Russian leader, save Yeltsin, has not been an autocrat? And Russians today enjoy freedoms of speech, assembly, religion, travel, politics, and the press that the generations before 1989 never knew.China, not Russia, has the more repressive single-party Communist state.Indeed, which of these U.S. allies shows greater tolerance than Putin's Russia? The Philippines of Rodrigo Duterte, the Egypt of Gen. Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, the Turkey of President Erdogan, or the Saudi Arabia of Prince Mohammad bin Salman?As Putin conceded this week, with the breakup of the USSR, his nation "lost 23.8 percent of its national territory, 48.5 percent of its population, 41 percent of its gross domestic product and 44.6 percent of its military capacity."How would Civil War Unionists have reacted if the South had won independence and then, to secure the Confederacy against a new invasion, Dixie entered into an alliance with Great Britain, gave the Royal Navy bases in New Orleans and Charleston, and allowed battalions of British troops to deploy in Virginia?Japan negotiates with Putin's Russia over the southern Kuril Islands lost at the end of World War II.though he is an ally of Assad, whom Bibi would like to see ousted, and has a naval and air base not far from Israel's border.We Americans have far more fish to fry with Russia than Bibi.Yet all we seem to hear from our elite is endless whining that Putin has not been sanctioned enough for desecrating "our democracy."is the author of a new book, Nixon's White House Wars: The Battles That Made and Broke a President and Divided America Forever.