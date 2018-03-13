© AP/Jeff Chiu



Arizona State University is reported to have asked Palestinian academic Hatem Bazian to sign a contract in which he pledges not to criticise Israel at an event organized by the Muslim Students' Association next month.to sign the agreement, saying agents loyal to Israel, constitute a real obstacle to freedom of expression and academic freedom in American universities."I think that Israel ignores international law and puts pressure on the Palestinian people," he said, adding that there are many pro-Israel organizations throughout the United States which try to prevent programmes and events that are organized in favor of the Palestinian cause by putting pressure on university administrations.