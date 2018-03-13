Society's Child
Ultra-Orthodox Jews clash with Israeli police over military draft (VIDEOS)
RT
Tue, 13 Mar 2018 15:39 UTC
The latest violent encounter between the members of Ultra-Orthodox community and law enforcement happened in the center of Bnei Brak city, several kilometers east of Tel Aviv, on Monday evening, Israeli media reported. Demonstrators blocked the city's main road and a nearby highway, leading to scuffles with police.
"We'd rather die and not enlist, we'll happily go to jail," the demonstrators were heard shouting. The banners held by young ultra-Orthodox said: "Stop the oppression of the religious minority in Israel." The rally followed a similar protest on Thursday when the demonstrators gathered against the arrest of a young man, a member of the radical Jerusalem Faction.
The man refused to sign a letter requesting a deferral of service. The organizers of the Monday rally said that "the determination of the Haredi public to fight the enlistment decree will not be deterred," as cited by AFP. They also vowed to "fight in every way the edict that has felled thousands in the spiritual ruin of the IDF [the Israel Defense Forces]."
"The Jerusalem faction protests: Ultra-Orthodox demonstrators block the Route 4 South in the Geha interchange area, the police spray them with a cult (photo: The extremist protest group) @TzurMaor"
The protesters criticized ultra-Orthodox leaders in the Knesset, the legislative branch of the Israeli government, which on Sunday reached a compromise with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the controversial conscription bill on military exemption. According to the proposal, ultra-Orthodox Israelis will be largely exempt from enlisting in the IDF. However, young men will have to report to enlistment offices in order to sign a deferral of service, a move which Jerusalem faction leaders still defied.
annulled the law which exempted ultra-Orthodox Jews from being conscripted into the army. The legislation drew furious responses from the community, including mass protests and rallies in front of the houses of IDF senior officials. Israel has long had a compulsory draft, with men serving in the military for nearly three years and women for two years.
Tsunami, Japan, 11 March 2011
Quote of the Day
By their own follies they perished, the fools.
- Homer, The Odyssey
Recent Comments
Well, when entering the gallows she surely will have help. (volunteers will be countless). See: [Link] Kent
Related (good) news: Court dismisses lawsuit against Olympia Food Co-op over Israel boycott Nora Barrows-Friedman Activism and BDS Beat 13 March...
Additional details including photos of the shooter and victims are at the site linked below. Albert Wong: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know By...
You may need more than tin foil hats just to remain in reality. They are going off the rails with the Russian narrative. The insanity of...
Good article. I agree that the goal of returning to a democracy is a miss direction of sorts. Love the Dylan reference. My favorite verse from the...