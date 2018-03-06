© Press Association



In January, after a long day at his London office, Christopher Steele, the former spy turned private investigator, was stepping off a commuter train in Farnham, where he lives, when one of his two phones rang. He'd been looking forward to dinner at home with his wife, and perhaps a glass of wine. It had been their dream to live in Farnham, a town in Surrey with a beautiful Georgian high street, where they could afford a house big enough to accommodate their four children, on nearly an acre of land. Steele, who is fifty-three, looked much like the other businessmen heading home, except for the fact that he kept his phones in a Faraday bag-a pouch, of military-tested double-grade fabric, designed to block signal detection.



A friend in Washington, D.C., was calling with bad news: ...

The piece misleads the reader by insinuating that Steele was original paid by Republican money. GPS Fusion was paid by a Republican opponent of Trump to find dirt on him. That job ended after Trump had won the primaries. GPS Fusion then started to work for the Clinton campaign. Steele was hired by GPS only after the GPS client had changed . He was then tasked with finding something "Russian" on Trump.

He was then tasked with finding something "Russian" on Trump. Mayer claims that the Democrats were only alarmed about the "hacking" of the DNC emails after, in late July 2016, Wikileaks started to publish those. That is wrong. Marcy points out that one month earlier the Guccifer 2.0 figure had already published internal details from the DNC "hack". That, at the latest, set off the alarm bells.

Mayer also claims that none of reporters who were briefed by Steele then wrote about the dossier. But Michael Isikoff did write about it without revealing that Steele was his source. His report was used by the FBI as a confirmation of the Steele claims.

It's too early to make a final judgment about how much of Steele's dossier will be proved wrong, but a number of Steele's major claims have been backed up by subsequent disclosures.

What evidence does Mayer have to support that?

His allegation that the Kremlin favored Trump in 2016 and was offering his campaign dirt on Hillary has been borne out.

No, it has not.

So has his claim that the Kremlin and WikiLeaks were working together to release the D.N.C.'s e-mails.

No evidence exists to support that claim.

Indeed, it's getting harder every day to claim that Steele was simply spreading lies, now that three former Trump campaign officials-Flynn, Papadopoulos, and Rick Gates, who served as deputy campaign chairman-have all pleaded guilty to criminal charges, and appear to be cooperating with the investigation.