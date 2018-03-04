the Russians

The View's Meghan McCain asked Rep. Adam Schiff Thursday why he maintains there is evidence of collusion between the Donald Trump campaign and Russia."I think, at this time, it's difficult for me and many Americans to differentiate between what is overhype and what isn't," McCain said."You have said on more than one occasion you have seen ample evidence of the Trump campaign's Russia collusion. Last March you said you had more than circumstantial evidence of collusion with Russia."I certainly said there's ample evidence of collusion," he said. "I never used the word treason. Only Steve Bannon used that word. If you look at the facts that are already in the public domain, they're pretty damning starting with George Papadopoulos.""We know that Papadopoulos was approached byand told back in April of the election year before the Clinton campaign knew thathad stolen DNC e-mails and we also know they previewed their anonymous dissemination of those e-mails with Papadopoulos back in April. Now it was only weeks later thatmade a second approach to the Trump campaign, this time at the highest levels at Trump Tower in a meeting that they previewed by saying that they wanted to offer incriminating information about Hillary."