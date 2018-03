Seven feet of Snow follows Northern California's drought

© Heavenly Mountain Resort via AP



than one from earlier this year.

A massive snowstorm Friday in Northern California could bring the state's lengthy drought to end while leaving two feet of snow in the mountains near Los Angeles.Forecasters are expecting seven feet of snow in some areas of the mountain range. Meanwhile, more thanto pound the area - California's weather comes as a nor'easter clobbers parts of the East Coast."The worst of the storm has passed, and we are cautiously optimistic that due to a significant amount of pre-storm preparation we have come through this with minimal impact," Rob Lewin, director of the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management, said in a statement Things have not been that much better on the East Coast. A so-called bomb-cyclone Predictions are it could cause record flooding and intense damage and be the most intense nor'easter in 20 years, according to the National Weather Service."Many have asked how this event will compare to January 4," the NWS in Boston said in a statement . "Our thinking is there will likely be more structural damage in this event given the larger waves and occurring over multiple tide cycles. Many neighborhoods will likely become isolated, some for extended periods of time."Experts are predicting moderate to major flooding for three tide cycles in Boston., flooding could set records in the city and be worse than the Jan. 4 storm.January's snowfall covered approximately 49 percent of the northern section of the country leading up to Christmas Day of 2017. It made a "White Christmas" for almost half of the country, not including Alaska and Hawaii.Pennsylvania county was clobbered with 60 inches of snow in two days following Christmas. The storm shattered records and required the national guard to help keep the roads clear and residents safe.Northern Erie County, Penn., accumulated over 60 inches of snow by late Tuesday afternoon, according to Cleveland's National Weather Service (NWS), GoErie.com reports . Thirty-four inches of snow descended on Christmas Day, marking a single-day record snowfall in Erie.