© Tommaso D'Errico

In Tuscany the snow is pink in the Apennines



A pink blanket, like the sand of an exotic beach. It is the snow that has fallen in the past few hours on the Tuscan-Emilian Apennines, thanks to the micro-powders that are suspended in the atmosphere [from the] African currents.



To immortalize the phenomenon Tommaso D'Errico, a 35-year-old Roman who, together with his partner Alessia, left the capital to live in Valle Maira, in the Cuneo Alps, and now in the hamlet of Rofelle, Badia Tedalda (Arezzo). The couple is the author of the book '' A rhythm delle stagioni. A year of life in the mountains '', where he tells the unceasing discovery of life in the mountains, between total immersion in nature and the distance from the city. In their blog the two share daily adventures and secrets to survive at high altitude.

According to a report made to news outlet La Republica today 2nd March 2018, snow with a gentle pink hue was spotted in the Apennine mountains, Tuscany: (using Google translate and slightly adjusted for clarity)So, is it, as the article's translation seems to suggest, something to do with atmospheric dust? Or could there be another phenomenon at play here?According to Scientific American some initially thought pink snow was because of meteorite dust, but on testing it in a laboratory it was discovered to be a photosynthetic algae:Snow tinted in various colours have been in the news recently; has it always been the case that sometimes snow just glows in various delightful rainbow colours? Are we seeing an increase in sightings? Are they all due to the same cause?See: