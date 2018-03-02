is live in:
Lightning bolt kills 25 cattle near Lonsdale, Arkansas
Arkansas Online
Fri, 02 Mar 2018 13:12 UTC
"They were trying to get away from that heavy rain," Mike Rigsby said of his cattle. "It didn't look like any of them moved a bit. They fell over on the fence, actually, tore the fence down."
Rigsby said the lightning melted the wire, which he found in burned, wadded piles.
"We've been farming for 65 years, and this is the first time I've ever seen anything like this," he said. "It was five or six times louder than normal lightning. It woke me up. I thought, 'Whatever it hit, it hit hard.'"
The storms moved out of Arkansas on Thursday, leaving swollen lakes and rivers in their wake.
Fifty-five locations in Arkansas reported record rainfall for February, according to the National Weather Service, which has more than 100 rainfall monitoring stations in the state. The results are preliminary until they receive final approval by the National Center for Environmental Information in Asheville, N.C.
(Read the rest here)
Quote of the Day
We are more often treacherous through weakness than through calculation.
Recent Comments
Rules for Radicals: A Pragmatic Primer for Realistic Radicals is a 1971 book by community activist and writer Saul D. Alinsky about how to...
Basically fasting is the easier to understand way to lose weight and lower your markers. With fasting, some people claim to have been rid of...
"Hands up, who here had anything to do with this lady getting the job? Or who was consulted by the labour party? If this is being used to sweep us...
Ain't it a bitch when your own BS comes back to bite you in the ass? Maybe this will be food for thought for the Brits...then again, if they're...
It seems like Putin understood that some people within the American establishment actually believe they can go to war with Russia and "win", even...
The greatest proof of the intelligence in the Universe is that no one wants to get in contact with us.