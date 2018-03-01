Earth Changes
'Loud metallic noises' heard in the skies of northern Ontario, Canada
Sott.net
Wed, 21 Feb 2018 18:35 UTC
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Ex-soldier jailed for 28 years after murdering elderly stranger walking his dog
- From the black depths, bizarre cases of underground monsters
- Russian Defense Minister Shoigu: 5th-gen Russian Su-57 fighters performed 2 days of combat tests in Syria
- CIA whistleblower who faced reprisals after filing complaints against incompetent chief has case dismissed
- Heavy snowfall disrupts hundreds of flights, clogs expressways in northeast China (VIDEO)
- Israel is now arming at least seven rebel groups in Syria
- 'Loud metallic noises' heard in the skies of northern Ontario, Canada
- Pakistani court orders list of names to be handed over of people who left Islam
- 2002 2.0: New York Times still shilling for war with bogus WMD claims
- Once hailed as "NSA proof", Tor software project exposed receiving almost 100% of funding from US government
- 'No UK Prime Minister could ever agree to it' - May rejects EU's N. Ireland plan
- Let the Stoics help you navigate the modern workplace
- Flashback: Remember that time the US used a secret social media operation to stir unrest and undermine the Cuban government?
- Study examines brain mechanisms that endow Iceman Wim Hof with exceptional resistance to cold
- SOTT Focus: Trudeau's 2018 Budget: Virtue Signalling with Other People's Money
- Four civilians killed as militants open fire on residents attempting to flee Eastern Ghouta
- Trump slaps steel imports with 25% tariff to boost US industry
- Pentagon wants to know true price tag of F-35, the world's most expensive weapon
- In spite of own body cam catching him rob a man, "thieving idiot" Florida cop gets no jail
- Doctor pleads guilty to sharing patients' private data with pharma company to push costly unnecessary drug
- Israel is now arming at least seven rebel groups in Syria
- 'No UK Prime Minister could ever agree to it' - May rejects EU's N. Ireland plan
- Flashback: Remember that time the US used a secret social media operation to stir unrest and undermine the Cuban government?
- SOTT Focus: Trudeau's 2018 Budget: Virtue Signalling with Other People's Money
- Trump slaps steel imports with 25% tariff to boost US industry
- Porky Poroshenko thinks Ukraine will get US weapons in 'a few weeks' - Pentagon says not so fast
- Russia urges UNSC to adopt draft statement in support of resolution on humanitarian pause in Syria
- Iraqi interest in purchasing Russian S-400 missile systems leads to threat of sanctions from US
- Shameless: UK MPs to get another pay rise taking the total to £11,000 in just 3 years
- Killary still a sore loser, continues to beat a dead horse about nonexistent Russian threats
- Formal investigation opened on Marine Le Pen's ISIS tweets - could face 3yr jail term
- Trump Admin. Communications Director Hope Hicks resigns day after admitting to telling 'white lies' to media
- Putin thanks Russia's hockey gold medalists for singing national anthem during medal ceremony
- Reality Check: No sarin gas used by Assad in Syria
- Russian analysts: US threatens prolonged 'guerrilla warfare' in Syria
- East Ghouta residents requests to Syrian human rights groups increases as "militants" continue shelling during ceasefire
- Russian Security Council: US gave Kurds modern arms, made Turkey launch Afrin op
- Trump slams AG Sessions over FISA abuses probe: 'Disgraceful' to let IG handle investigation
- McCain associate pleads 5th Amendment on Trump dossier
- Newly released surveillance orders reveal even with individualized court oversight, spying powers misused
- Ex-soldier jailed for 28 years after murdering elderly stranger walking his dog
- Russian Defense Minister Shoigu: 5th-gen Russian Su-57 fighters performed 2 days of combat tests in Syria
- CIA whistleblower who faced reprisals after filing complaints against incompetent chief has case dismissed
- Pakistani court orders list of names to be handed over of people who left Islam
- 2002 2.0: New York Times still shilling for war with bogus WMD claims
- Once hailed as "NSA proof", Tor software project exposed receiving almost 100% of funding from US government
- Four civilians killed as militants open fire on residents attempting to flee Eastern Ghouta
- Pentagon wants to know true price tag of F-35, the world's most expensive weapon
- In spite of own body cam catching him rob a man, "thieving idiot" Florida cop gets no jail
- Doctor pleads guilty to sharing patients' private data with pharma company to push costly unnecessary drug
- The Great Russian Bot Panic: Evidence of no evidence may finally be changing minds
- Iran announces ban on dollar in trade imports
- Social media censoring dissident voices
- South Africa's govt plans to seize land from white farmers
- YouTube shuts down conservative channels, says it was an 'accident'
- National Review: David Hogg is fair game for critics
- Australian defense depart to phase out Chinese smartphones after US warning
- The manufacturing of trans reality
- Another tourist disappears in Dyatlov Pass, where 9 hikers mysteriously died in 1959
- Russian tycoon-linked model & her sex coach claim elite secrets in exchange for US asylum from Thai prison
- Britain's peasant houses and the Black Death building boom
- Flashback: Solzhenitsyn breaks last taboo of Russia's revolution: The Jewish role
- Out of Europe, Not Africa? 5.2 Million years old pre-human footprint found in Greece
- Prolonging The Agony: Macgregor and Docherty Publish Volume Two of Hidden History of WW1
- Face of Pictish male, violently murdered 1400 years ago, reconstructed in detail
- SOTT Focus: The Hired "Jumping Jacks" of the Press and Their Corporate and Deep State Overlords
- How the Brits sent Russian POWs and exiles to death and the gulag after WWII
- Tibet: An 18th Century anatomical dictionary offers evidence of the legendary Yeti
- Stone Age calendar knowledge revealed on mammoth bone bracelet?
- 2,000yo mummies discovered at major Egyptian tombs is "just the beginning" (VIDEO)
- John Dee painting originally had circle of human skulls x-ray imaging reveals
- Sweden's 8,000yo skulls were brutally smashed and mounted on stakes says study
- Research suggests deadly form of salmonella caused 16th century epidemic that killed over 80% of Mexican population
- Eden, an alternative translation tells a different story
- Swastika's 12,000 year-old history
- Snow White, the inspiration and evolution of a fable
- "As if the Day of Judgement were at hand": The Great Wind of 1362
- What is Ukraine?
- Researchers say oldest known cave paintings were created by 'sophisticated' Neanderthals
- Treasures of Andalusia: The ancient megalithic tombs of Málaga, Spain
- Study examines brain mechanisms that endow Iceman Wim Hof with exceptional resistance to cold
- Totally new species of Tardigrade discovered in Japanese carpark (PHOTOS)
- Bus-sized asteroid to pass Earth on 2nd March
- Quantum wishes can turn into horses: New thought experiment on non-events causing causal effects
- Egyptians could have used autumnal equinox to achieve perfect alignment of Giza's pyramids
- Cyclic Catastrophism vs Big Bang
- Vodafone planning to install 4G mobile phone network on the moon!
- Neutron star that defies all the rules discovered
- Powerful flare detected from Proxima Centauri
- World's first recorded opalised pearls discovered in Australia
- Ultraviolet: The invisible glow of flowers (PHOTOS)
- Revolutionary new state of matter created
- Researchers at Harvard create electronic artificial eye
- Preterm birth leaves its mark on the functional networks of the brain
- Centaurus A's satellites "coherent movement" challenges current dark matter theories (VIDEO)
- Water, water everywhere: Evidence from lunar missions finds water is widely distributed across the moon's surface
- The chimera is real: Scientists just made sheep-human hybrids
- Helix structure discovered in tail of human sperm (PHOTO)
- Thinking outside the box of quantum physics: How the mind can make sense of the quantum quagmire in more ways than one
- Any contact with ETs could cause chaos for life on Earth
- Heavy snowfall disrupts hundreds of flights, clogs expressways in northeast China (VIDEO)
- 'Loud metallic noises' heard in the skies of northern Ontario, Canada
- 'Powerful wind-like sound': Strange sounds heard coming from the sky near Bucharest, Romania
- Strange musical sounds heard the skies of Ølen, Norway
- Concerns about freezing cold on early stone fruit across Southern Europe
- Hundreds of birds found dead and dying in Parral, Mexico
- More symbolism? Two frozen bald eagles locked together in fight rescued along Susquehanna River in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania
- Boy killed by stray dogs in Andhra Pradesh, India
- Mount Shinmoe in southwestern Japan erupts (VIDEO)
- Infant on mother's lap in front of house killed by bear in Karnataka, India
- Austrian ski industry researcher declares "every mountain station" in the Alps shows "winters have gotten colder"
- Record breaking frosts in central Russia
- Red weather warning issued for Ireland as Storm Emma approaches
- Winter tornado sighted on a snowy hill in Brixham, UK (VIDEO)
- Coldest late February temperature for 117 years recorded in Germany of minus 30.5 degrees C
- Stacks of rare blue ice form 30ft high on shores of the Great Lakes (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
- Bosavi volcano in Papua New Guinea dormant for centuries shows recent signs of activity
- Woman's death 'likely caused' by dog bites in Paphos, Cyprus
- Fresh shallow earthquake of magnitude 6 rocks Papua New Guinea
- Deep freeze kills 8 people in Poland
- Fireball amazes onlookers as it streaks across the skies of Chile (VIDEO)
- Bolide streaks over Côte-d'Or, France
- Meteor fireball filmed over Ekaterinburg, Russia
- Mysterious boom shakes homes in Oconee County, South Carolina
- Dashcam footage captures meteor fireball over Manchester, New Hampshire (VIDEO)
- Meteor fireball seen over South Carolina (VIDEO)
- Bright meteor fireball reported over Bahia, Brazil (VIDEOS)
- Green meteor fireball seen over British Columbia
- 'Shooting star' lights up Oshawa, Ontario night sky
- Two fireballs streak through southern Spain's skies in one night (VIDEO)
- Fireball seen over Oregon, Washington and British Columbia
- Beach cam captures meteor fireball lighting up the skies over Dawlish, UK
- Possible meteor fireball reported in southeast Newfoundland
- Bolide captured over western France
- 'Meteorite ball of fire' spotted in night skies of Horsham, UK
- Meteor fireball reported over western skies in the US
- Oklahoma City resident captures meteor fireball on dash cam
- 'It was loud!' Mysterious boom, shock wave rattles homes in central Oklahoma
- Did a satellite just crash to Earth? Day after spectacular fireball over Peru, three large metal spheres found (VIDEOS)
- Widespread booms perplex residents of Fox Valley, Wisconsin
- Ketosis: the potential cure for type II diabetes
- Many cases of "dementia" are actually side effects of prescription drugs or vaccines, according to research
- It was only a matter of time: New study finds standing desks may lead to back pain, brain drain
- Escharotic treatment for cervical dysplasia is unproven, dangerous and stupid
- A fifth of antibiotic prescriptions are needless; superbugs set to kill more people than cancer, Jeremy Hunt warns
- Fibromyalgia, CFS, IBS and childhood trauma
- Millennials on course to be the fattest generation on record with 74% projected to be overweight by age 40
- Quercetin far superior to Tamiflu as flu remedy
- Scientists catch on film the rogue molecule that can trigger autoimmunity (VIDEO)
- 'World's largest brain tumour' removed
- 'Every Child Alive' report states: The United States' falls embarrassingly far behind other wealthy countries in infant mortality rates
- America's other prescription drug epidemic? Benzodiazepines
- 'Experts' declare turmeric just a health fad, despite evidence
- The flu is a global threat for which the world is poorly prepared
- "School exclusion day" bans unvaccinated kids from schools in Oregon
- Schizophrenia a side effect of human development?
- Death toll from listeria outbreak in South Africa reaches 172, more than doubling previous numbers
- Largest observational study to date finds alcohol use biggest risk factor for dementia
- Study of "superagers" show anatomically different brains
- Minnesota toddler with rare allergy to water
- Let the Stoics help you navigate the modern workplace
- Study notes states of consciousness produced by psychedelic drugs are similar to dreaming
- Swedish researchers: Disgust of body odour is a strong marker for having 'right-wing authoritarian views'
- Jordan Peterson on why so many young men are committing mass murder (Video)
- Everybody is exhausted and it's not getting better
- Can parents turn their children into criminal psychopaths?
- The dangers of possession and our search for meaning
- Loss of US psychiatric hospitals has led to a mental health crisis
- Creativity: The silver lining of social rejection
- Hey kids time to unplug! Students learn way more effectively from print textbooks than screens
- A sign of the times: Why are kids impatient, bored, friendless and entitled?
- Nervous breakdown: What are the signs?
- Which hairstyles make you look most intelligent and attractive?
- Jordan Peterson's '12 Rules for Life: A compass for the lost
- Give yourself a tailwind: The value of chasing discomfort, pain and fear
- Researchers find stress can be contagious and alter the brains of your partner
- Study suggests maximum income for optimal happiness is $75K per year
- The pineal gland doesn't produce enough DMT for psychedelic experiences, says researcher
- Bullying, either as victim or perpetrator, found to triple the risk for psychotic disorders
- Choose your pursuits carefully - Ten habits that will dramatically improve your life
- From the black depths, bizarre cases of underground monsters
- Vatican reportedly sets up new exorcism course amid soaring claims of demonic possession
- Coins rain down on Madhya Pradesh, India
- Fortean fish fall at Fulshea, Texas?
- Russia: Police summon Priests to exorcise poltergeist
- A brief history of Australia's eeriest alien encounters
- What's up with those Pentagon UFO videos?
- Maybe it's not such a crazy idea to believe the Illuminati controls the world
- FAA radar and audio tapes from Oregon UFO incident that sent F-15s scrambling
- Lost wreckage of Silpho UFO discovered in London Science Museum
- Nick Redfern: A woman's tale of 'shadowy, nightmarish, fedora-wearing figures'
- Missing New York skier found 2,900 miles away in California
- Dan Aykroyd and the phenomena of UFOs and Men in Black
- England's Wild Hunt of 1127
- UK: Islamic exorcism revealed in shocking video
- Contractor for Pentagon and secret government research speaks out on UFO study he conducted
- A controversial tale of the Cannock 'Alien Big Cats'
- The Kalanoro: Madagascar's mysterious little people
- Porton Down, Base AL/499 and bizarre accounts of other mysterious phantom bases
- Man claims he lost virginity at 17 to alien woman
- Holy sheet! Shaolin monk pierces pane of glass with needle (VIDEO)
- Psychiatrists baffled by strange mental disorder affecting only world leaders who defy US diktats
- Trigger warning: Putin campaign video warns about the horrors of communism and liberalism
- Russkies hacking English too? US establishment adopts 'spy' language
- SOTT Focus: When Race Trumps Story: Black Panther - an Alt-Right Superhero for Leftists
- Make dating great again: Dating site for Trump supporters officially launches
- Cow escapes slaughter by smashing through metal fence, breaking man's arm, then swimming to safety on island
- Co-author of physics paper is age 7 and feline
- Flatearth Aeronautical Experimentation Colonisation And Exploration Society to launch satellites by throwing them off the edge
- Missouri women catches neighbor's Corgi riding her pony
- The yolk's on you: Norway's Olympic team receives 15,000 eggs they didn't order
- IKEA founder forced to walk through all of heaven before getting to his section
- ER nurse's video about flu epidemic goes viral: 'Wash your stinking hands!'
- FBI Director warns release of memo will undermine public trust in secret unaccountable spy agencies
- Flat-Earther is literally launching himself into space to prove planet is flat
- Freezing streets, red-hot moves: Russian breakdance team braves -29C
- World Economic Forum - "The internet is exposing our lies and it needs to stop"
- Bad to the bone: Vladimir Putin's extraordinarily badass alpha male walk (VIDEO)
- Man claiming personal relationship with magical super-being says 'fake news' stories are harming society
- CNN suddenly concerned about very real threat of asteroid impacts amid government shutdown
Quote of the Day
We are more often treacherous through weakness than through calculation.
- Francois De La Rochefoucauld
Recent Comments
The issue I have is what are they really doing? Who comes up with these ideas and what's the pretext for their execution? There is a reason behind...
They say that people get the leaders they deserve...if that is true, what ON EARTH did Canada do to deserve TooDull ?
That's never been a big secret. The TOR network has been used by the military in the middle east almost since its inception to prevent...
Its a piece of junk, it's just a distraction as baron said.
RT is funny. It wrote, "NAFTA, its treaty with neighboring Canada and China," but China isn't part of the NAFTA treaty, which is between the US,...