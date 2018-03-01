© Morteza Nikoubazl / Global Look Press

Tehran has announced that purchase orders by merchants that are based on US currency would no longer be allowed to go through import procedures.According to local media, the policy is in line with an official request by the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) and is specifically meant to address fluctuations in market rates of the US dollar.The CBI's director of Foreign Exchange Rules and Policies Affairs, Mehdi Kasraeipour, was quoted by IRNA news agency as saying the move had become effective from Wednesday by virtue of a letter sent to the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Trade.As part of a trade embargo, US banks are banned from dealing with Iran.According to the official, Iranian merchants would need to inform their suppliers to change the base currency from the dollar to other currencies so that the related import documents could be processed at Iran's entry points.Merchants will also need to specify whether they would proceed with their payments through banks or currency exchange shops.Tehran has long sought to switch to non-dollar based trade. It has already signed agreements with several countries and is in talks with Russia on using national currencies in settlements.