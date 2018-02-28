Snow, strong winds, and freezing temperatures have gripped Croatia over the past couple of days.Tuesday dawned another extremely cold day across the country as temperatures plummeted below zero in most cities and towns. The weather has closed schools in some areas and restricted traffic on many roads this week.There was rare snowfall for towns and islands on the Dalmatian coast as temperatures fell below zero.There was snow along the coast in towns like Sibenik, Omis, Makarska, and Trogir, as well as rare snow on the islands of Hvar, Korcula, Brac, and Vis, providing some unique photo opportunities.