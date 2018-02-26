© Anton Tokariev



Researchers at the University of Helsinki and the Helsinki University Hospital have demonstrated that premature birth has a significant and, at the same time, a very selective effect on the functional networks of a child's brain.However, current methods have not shed much light on how premature birth affects the early activity of neurons in the frontal lobe, significant specifically to cognitive functions.A study involving 46 infants exposed to very early prematurity and nearly 70 healthy and mature control infants was recently conducted at the University of Helsinki and the Helsinki University Hospital. Brain function in the infants was monitored and measured with the help of an EEG cap, developed earlier at the clinic, revealing new information on the subject."In this study, a new 'source analysis' method was used for the first time to measure functional networks in the infant brain: with the help of a computer model,says Sampsa Vanhatalo, a professor in clinical neurophysiology and the head of the study.Another finding was that premature birth has a significant, but also a very selective effect on these networks. The clearest effect can be seen in the functional networks of the frontal lobe, especially significant to cognitive functions."We were able to demonstrateThis provides an extremely interesting opportunity to use the functional networking of the brain as an early indicator in, for example, clinical trials that compare the effects of different treatments on brain development. The selective changes found in the study also provideVanhatalo points out that functional MRI imaging does not show the functional coupling of an infant's neurons, even though the method is still widely used all over the world for studying this very phenomenon."Therefore, our EEG findings are the first results that actually provide information on cortical functional networks in preterm infants."