"The Russian envoy to North Korea warned President Trump not to place any further sanctions against North Korea or Kim Jong-un surrounding 'supplies of oil'," says a clean-cut reporter in a polished, professional newscast presentation. "To do so, he says, would be perceived as a declaration of war."Hmm, interesting. What am I watching? CNN?"But if we're going to be honest," the reporter continues, "aren't all sanctions an act of war? And why are we putting sanctions on North Korea in the first place?"Ohhhhhh.This ain't CNN.Meet Ben Swann.The report continues with information from reputable sources explaining the spurious and politically motivated basis for labeling North Korea as a "state sponsor of terrorism", shows data documenting how ineffective sanctions actually are in achieving their purported goals, weaving together facts and figures which culminate in the conclusion that "all that those sanctions truly do is bruise and harm the people in that country who have no real control over whether there is a war or not."Ben Swann is an award-winning journalist whose willingness to ask questions you aren't allowed to ask and share information you aren't supposed to share has made him a hero of alternative media and an enemy of establishment attack dogs everywhere.In his famous Reality Check segments prior to his disappearance, Swann was one of the largest voices calling attention to the now-uncontroversial fact that the US-backed "freedom fighters" in Syria were actually violent jihadists. He called out the problems with the CIA Russia narrative, he defended Black Lives Matter protesters WikiLeaks and third parties from establishment smears, and just generally threw a big fat monkey wrench in Big Brother's plans for us at every opportunity using facts and information.His ideology doesn't exactly match my own (hell, no one's perfect), but all in all I see Ben Swann's return as probably the most interesting thing happening on the alternative media scene right now in terms of the damage he can do to the Orwellian death machine.