Debit cards are set to overtake cash as the most frequently used payment method in the UK later this year, according to UK Finance, which represents leading finance and banking firms.
The volume of cash removed from cash machines (ATMs) is falling fast, while other data shows customers are eschewing cash for cards - even for small purchases such as a coffee or a beer.
In 2006, 62% of all payments in the UK were made using cash; in 2016 the proportion had fallen to 40%. By 2026, it is predicted cash will be used for just 21%, according to figures from UK Finance.
ATM data show that in 2016, there were 2.7bn withdrawals from the country's 70,000 cash machines - the lowest number of transactions since 2010. The total amount of money withdrawn at ATMs has fallen steeply in the last few years; in 2016, people withdrew more than £6bn less than they did in 2015.
Comment: It is true that paying by card is on the increase, but one wonders whether the slowdown isn't also related with the sinking economy: "Slow burn": Low pay and record debt signal apocalypse for Britain's retailers as economic downturn continues
In the developed world, Sweden and Canada are at the vanguard of the recent move away from cash, as debit cards, credit cards, phone payment methods and apps and online transfers predominate.
Britain has well and truly embraced a cashless society because of its ease and convenienceIn the UK, even at cafes and pubs, where people buy smaller value items, card payments are taking over. The pub chain Wetherspoon reported that the proportion of cash payments has fallen by about five percentage points every year for the past four years, dropping from 78% of all purchases in 2012-13 to 60% in 2016-17.
Mark Latham, director at Handepay
As few as one in 10 customers pay in cash at cafes - and a few have jettisoned cash altogether.
Pret a Manger said that more than half of their customers now paid by card and that the proportion was growing; Nando's said card usage increased 3.37% in the last financial year and now made up 71.3% of all payments at its restaurants.
Comment: That could also have something to do with the extortionate cost of travelling by train: UK's abysmal rail companies hike fares again, meanwhile customer horrified over sexist name
"Britain has well and truly embraced a cashless society because of its ease and convenience," said Mark Latham, director at Handepay, a provider of card machines. "When [contactless payment] was first introduced in the UK in 2007, there was a lot of ambivalence, but adoption over the past few years has been rapid because of demand."
Graham Mott, head of strategy at Link, the UK's largest cash machine network, said that the number of cash machines in Britain was likely to fall, principally in urban centres.
Comment: Many urban areas charge customers withdrawing cash from ATMs so they don't have much choice other than to pay by card.
But concerns have been raised for vulnerable groups who might be disproportionately affected by any reduction in the ability to obtain or pay through cash. According to UK Finance, more than half of people who rely predominantly on cash to the exclusion of other payment methods have a household incomes below £15,000.
they might suit banks who can reduce their costs, [but] I really don't think they are thinking about more vulnerable groups," she said.
Lucy Malenczuk, a senior policy manager at Age UK, warned that cash was still an extremely important method of payment for some.
"I think that older people along with other commonly excluded groups, such as very low-income consumers are at risk of being disproportionately affected if cash disappeared from society."
However, some working in cash-handling businesses are confident that a future remains for cash.
They point to the fact there are more bank notes in circulation, totalling a higher value, than ever before - though this measure includes cash lying dormant in bank vaults and ATMs, and as such is not a reflection of usage rates.
Notable slowdown
Mark Trevor, commercial director at Vaultex, which handles one-third of the country's cash, said while they could not provide figures, they are seeing less of a decline in cash use than other sources are reporting. "While industry figures do show a decline in cash use, the idea that we will all be going cashless has been greatly exaggerated."
Comment: The freedom to choose whether you will pay by cash or by card is a welcome one for many, but the established powers are working towards a cashless society which would give them to total control and surveillance over your transactions. And in our corrupted society where banks and governments have proven themselves untrustworthy, this is a disturbing prospect;. See: