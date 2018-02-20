© Alamy Stock Photo



Notable slowdown

Britain will move beyond "peak cash" this year, according to data gathered by the Guardian that suggests notes and coins are rapidly being supplanted as the favoured payment method,Debit cards are set to overtake cash as the most frequently used payment method in the UK later this year, according to UK Finance, which represents leading finance and banking firms.The volume of cash removed from cash machines (ATMs) is falling fast, while other data shows. By 2026, it is predicted cash will be used for just 21%, according to figures from UK Finance.. The total amount of money withdrawn at ATMs has fallen steeply in the last few years; in 2016, people withdrew more than £6bn less than they did in 2015.Bank of England figures meanwhile show that whileIn the developed world,In the UK, even at cafes and pubs, where people buy smaller value items, card payments are taking over. The pub chain Wetherspoon reported that the proportion of, dropping from 78% of all purchases in 2012-13 to 60% in 2016-17.As few as one in 10 customers pay in cash at cafes - andPret a Manger said that more than half of their customers now paid by card and that the proportion was growing; Nando's said card usage increased 3.37% in the last financial year and now made up 71.3% of all payments at its restaurants.Cash has also declined dramatically for transport payments. In 2017,, according to data shared by the Rail Delivery Group, which represents train operators in the UK."Britain has well and truly embracedbecause of its ease and convenience," said Mark Latham, director at Handepay, a provider of card machines. "When [contactless payment] was first introduced in the UK in 2007, there was a lot of ambivalence, but adoption over the past few years has been rapid because of demand."Graham Mott, head of strategy at Link, the UK's largest cash machine network, said that the number of cash machines in Britain was likely to fall, principally in urban centres.But concerns have been raised for vulnerable groups who might be disproportionately affected by any reduction in the ability to obtain or pay through cash. According to UK Finance,"I'm really concerned about this move toward a mainly cashless way of doing things," said Lady Tyler, who was chair of the House of Lords select committee on financial exclusion. "These changes might suit people who are very digitally competent,, [but] I really don't think they are thinking about more vulnerable groups," she said.Lucy Malenczuk, a senior policy manager at Age UK, warned that cash was still an extremely important method of payment for some."I think that."However, some working in cash-handling businesses are confident that a future remains for cash.They point to the fact there are more bank notes in circulation, totalling a higher value, than ever before - though this measure includes cash lying dormant in bank vaults and ATMs, and as such is not a reflection of usage rates.Mark Trevor, commercial director at Vaultex, which handles one-third of the country's cash, said while they could not provide figures, they are seeing less of a decline in cash use than other sources are reporting. "While industry figures do show a decline in cash use, the idea that we will all be going cashless has been greatly exaggerated."