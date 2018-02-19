© NASA. Ames Research Center/C. Henze



Eugenio Coccia, one of the scientists who have confirmed the existence of gravitational waves, talked to Sputnik about his research and the work of the international scientific community.Italian professor Eugenio Coccia - president of the Gran Sasso Science Institute and founder of the institute's Center for Advanced Studies - is also a member of LIGO-Virgo scientific collaboration group. He is one of the scientists who confirmed the existence of gravitational waves and has observed merging black holes and neutron stars.Gravitational waves were predicted by Albert Einstein, but their existence has only been confirmed recently, after 50 years of experiments by the LIGO observatory in the US and the Virgo observatory in Italy.On February 9th Coccie offered a lecture called Gravitational Waves: the Golden Age of Physics at the St. Petersburg Planetarium. Now, he speaks with Sputnik about his discovery.Professor Coccia, how has the discovery of gravity waves changed our picture of the known universe?Until now, all information about the universe we had, we acquired via electromagnetic waves - light and photons that reach Earth, passing through galaxies and stars.These vibrations are made by sources that emit no light - for example, black holes and neutron stars. That is, we now have hearing in addition to sight.To put it another way,Now we have information that is different from the data we had before the discovery of gravitational waves.You have just returned from St. Petersburg, Russia, where you took part in a scientific conference.Everything went very well, I spoke at the Petersburg planetarium. I could not see the audience because I was blinded by lights, but when I heard the final applause, I understood that there was really a lot of people there. One can compare it to gravitational waves: I could not see who was there, but when they started applauding, I sensed their presence.Collaboration has a very large role. We have worked with Russian scientists many times, especially with Professor Vladimir Braginsky from Moscow State University, and before that - with Professor Rudenko.In the area of elementary particle physics, Russia - and the USSR before that - has always been a very important country. In August, I visited the Lomonosov Conference in Moscow, in which the most influential scientists from all over the world took part. The community of physicists who do the advanced research, of course includes Russian scientists.Italy was one of the first to start researching gravitational waves - since 1970. On the initiative of Edoardo Amaldi and Guido Pizzella, a group was created in Rome, which focused on researching gravitational waves using [Weber] resonant bar detectors. Later, the Alberto Giazotto scientific group was created in Pisa, which included Allain Brillet and a number of French scientists.Of course, there is still a lot we need to find out about them, the research has just begun.Dark matter research is conducted in underground laboratories, including the Gran Sasso National Nuclear Physics Institute - this is one of the most advanced laboratories, and my GSSI institute is one of those that work with it.