In a series of three videos uploaded to a channel called "Barry Israel," the unidentified woman claims to have been in a six month long relationship with Israel. In the videos, she addresses Israel directly - seeming scorned and angry.
"Hi Scott, it's me again. You know that at 17, because of you, I had to have an abortion. Now I'm finding out that you have three kids - and a kid from another marriage, and a wife of 20 years and you're happily married. Are you serious?" the woman asks.
The description for the video reads:
"You know about the illegitimate child of Broward County Sheriff's candidate Scott Israel. The happily married father of triplets, also had a girlfriend who had an abortion. Scott's family and friends know nothing about this 'friend' he kept on the side for six-months.The video was unearthed as Sheriff Israel has began using his position to lobby for Democratic policies in the wake of last week's deadly school shooting.
Integrity? That's Scott Israel. Illegitimate children? That's Scott Israel. A much younger girlfriend on the side? That's Scott Israel. A former girlfriend who had to have an abortion? That's Scott Israel.
When voting on November 6th, please vote Scott Israel for Broward County Sheriff.
Paid for and approved by Friends of ScottIsreal2012 - "
Israel's wife Susan made her own video responding to the allegations however, and accused her husband's opponent of hiring an actress to make the allegations.
Comment: If true, the sheriff abused his position of authority and should be held accountable. But what is clear is this kind of deviant behaviour is coming to light as commonplace amongst people in positions of authority and power: