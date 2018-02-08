© Alana Bobby

© Alana Bobby

© Jorge Matias‏

© Alana Bobby

© Terry-Lynne Schwab

© Beatrice MacDonald



A massive winter storm has hit parts of B.C. this week and it's not over yet.More than 30 centimetres of snow has fallen in about 24 hours in areas such as Williams Lake, Quesnel, 100 Mile House, Prince George and Revelstoke.before the snow starts to taper off Thursday night.Residents and travellers in these regions are being asked to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improved.In Prince George, local streets are so full of snow, some motorists are having trouble navigating them and Mounties are reminding people to make sure their vehicles are roadworthy and that they are adapting to the road conditions.But everyone joined in to help shovel the snow.