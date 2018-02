© Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images



President Donald Trump signed a national security memorandum on Tuesday establishing a vetting center aimed at improving the screening process of those who want to enter the U.S.The directive doesn't establish new authorities or call for new funding, according to a CNN report released Monday.Developing it will be a combined effort of the Department of Homeland Security, the State Department, the attorney general and the director of national intelligence."As part of the president's efforts to raise the global bar for security and protect Americans, we've put in place tougher vetting and tighter screening for all individuals seeking to enter the United States," DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said in a statement , responding to Trump's announcement.This directive also lays out the streamlining of the immigration vetting process for certain people who are already in the U.S.Because the Trump administration expects protests from different civil rights movements,Seth Stodder, a former DHS assistant secretary for border, immigration and trade policy from 2016 to 2017, saidThe center aligns with the president's plan for "extreme vetting," which he has pushed for during his first year in office. His travel ban is focused on several Muslim-majority countries, though the measure has been tied up in the federal courts U.S. Customs and Border Protection runs the National Targeting Center, which tracks passengers and cargo that could pose a threat to U.S. security, similar to Trump's proposed vetting system.Other departments and agencies have their own programs, and the idea of a single, centralized screening center makes sense, Stodder said.