, east of Salfit, on Wednesday morning.Ghassan Daghlas, who is responsible for the settlement file in the northern West Bank, said that settlers from the settlement of "Rahalim" uprooted 100 olive trees from the Yasuf lands in the Asharat area south of the village.He added that the trees belonged to Mohammed Saleh Jazi from the village, located near the Za'tara checkpoint.Settlement researcher Khalid Maali said that the settlement of Rahalim is the 25 th settlement in the Salfit governorate. It was recently established and is the center of the governorates of Ramallah, Nablus and Salfit.