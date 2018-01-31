Not only does this influenza strain produce a more intense and deadly flu, the flu vaccine is less effective against it. This Centers for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) article discusses a study published in The Lancet spanning 11 years that demonstrates H3N2 is more resistant to the flu vaccine. ... the flu vaccine demonstrates only a 33% vaccine effective (VE) rate with the average H3N2 strain... To make matters worse, this year's flu vaccine isn't even close to the average 33% VE rate of prior years. This year's vaccine is performing at approximately a 10% VE rate.

This year's flu vaccine may only be 10% effective, experts warn... It is the same formulation that was used during Australia's most recent flu season - which typically sets a pattern for what the U.S. will face - and it was only 10 percent effective there.

A medical study conducted at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center found that women who received flu vaccines had a weakened immune system response in subsequent years.



Lisa Christian, PhD, the lead researcher on the study, concluded, "Growing evidence shows that those who received a flu shot in the prior year have lower antibody responses in the current year."



The study proves yet again that the official narrative of the flu shot industry - and its complicit corporate-run media - is false and deliberately deceptive. Far from offering bulletproof protection, flu shots actually make people more vulnerable to influenza infections, which of course contributes to more people catching the flu and then falsely thinking they need more flu shots for "more protection."



